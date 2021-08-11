LeValley cleared of ethics violation

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission’s four member board ruled Friday that Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley did not violate the statutory standards of conduct and concluded that her actions were more administrative than discretionary, and thus did not cross the line into an “official act.”
“The IEC correctly determined that my role in the Delta County Fair Community Night in 2019 was administrative only and that I was not a decision maker in the entire event,” said LeValley following the ruling.
As part of its ruling, the IEC stated that “Commissioner (Don) Suppes was the individual with the authority to make a decision regarding the use of vendors for the County Fair, and it was his official decision to select Homestead as one vendor for part of the purchases. LeValley merely followed through in effectuating that decision when she made the purchases and signed the purchase orders.”
“I am obviously happy with the decision. I am not surprised by the decision. It came back much quicker than most IEC decisions so obviously they knew there was not much of a case here no matter what,” said Suppes.
“The part that I am still upset about is the incredible waste of taxpayer resources that has been brought by this whole thing,” he continued. “We have a disgruntled ex-employee and his wife that have caused an incredible amount of consternation for county employees to get all of the data together and spend all the time with this whole issue. If taxpayers of this county knew how much it cost them in whole they would be very upset.”
The complaint filed by JoAnn Kalenak, Delta County Citizen’s Report, alleged that LeValley violated statutory conflict of interest provisions when she signed two purchase orders and used her county-issued credit card to buy product from Homestead Meats, a company in which her family ranch has a financial interest.
The purchases were for hamburger meat served at the 2019 Delta County Fair Community night and for brisket served at a dinner for fair judges. The IEC had to take each individual complaint separately when making its ruling.
According to a footnote in the IEC’s ruling, “a majority of commissioners did not find by a preponderance of the evidence that LeValley violated the statutory standards of conduct. Because the decision is split 2-2, the IEC finds no violation and assesses no fines.”
While the IEC’s official decision went in favor of LeValley, the division amongst the ethics board left questions for Kalenak.
“Obviously a 2-2 decision is not a majority vote,” said Kalenak. “We’re going to have to go to District Court to appeal this. There are supposed to be five commissioners on the IEC board. They shouldn’t have had the hearing without a fifth commissioner.”
Commissioners Selina Baschier and Annie Kao agreed with commissioners Elizabeth Espinosa Krupa and Cole Wist on the Findings of Fact 1-28 and Conclusions of Law 1-36 and 41, but disagreed with Conclusions of Law 37-40 listed in the IEC finding.
At this point, Kalenak said she’s not sure if they should appeal the IEC’s decision or its hearing process.
“Our complaint will probably be that the IEC did not follow their own process which is you have to have a majority vote in order to make a decision. They made a decision without a majority vote. We’re not 100% sure which direction we’ll go in,” said Kalenak, adding that the IEC left them in “a real quandary.”
“The fact is that it came out dismissed, if the dissenting opinions had any credibility they would have gone on and continued to discuss this thing. Obviously there wasn’t that much of a decision to make otherwise they would still be deliberating this. It’s innocent until proven guilty in this country still, even in the IEC, they can’t prove guilt on a 2-2 split,” countered Suppes.
Kalenak said DCCR will now proceed with a CORA request for more information related to LeValley’s credit card and transactions leading up to the ethics complaint. The DCCR delayed the request after the county wanted to charge the non-profit organization over $4,000 for the information.
Although not directly involved in the hearing, Delta County Commissioners Mike Lane and Wendell Koontz issued separate statements on the IEC ruling.
“I am glad this distraction is over, we have much more important things to work on. We appreciate the IEC’s timely and appropriate response,” said Koontz.
Lane followed up saying, “We are so glad to have received the opinion of the IEC in a timely manner. We are happy to move on to important county business. Delta County will continue to support Delta County Agriculture at community events.”
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.