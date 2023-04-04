The discussion over the banning of LGBTQ material in local libraries continued this week with people weighing in on the topic during the public comment period of the Montrose Regional Library District Board of Trustees Monday, April 3 meeting.

Just like at the board's Feb. 6 meeting, the discussion at Monday’s meeting was not only the voicing of a local concern, but part of a larger national discussion about whether or not certain books should be banned within public libraries or schools because some people find the material offensive or consider it inappropriate for students; critics contend that such efforts tend to focus on themes associated with sex, gender or race.



