The discussion over the banning of LGBTQ material in local libraries continued this week with people weighing in on the topic during the public comment period of the Montrose Regional Library District Board of Trustees Monday, April 3 meeting.
Just like at the board's Feb. 6 meeting, the discussion at Monday’s meeting was not only the voicing of a local concern, but part of a larger national discussion about whether or not certain books should be banned within public libraries or schools because some people find the material offensive or consider it inappropriate for students; critics contend that such efforts tend to focus on themes associated with sex, gender or race.
In Montrose, the library saw an uptick in feedback related to either banning certain books or requiring permission for those under 18 to access them afte one of the library’s newest teen programs — the Unity Social Club — began meeting earlier this year.
Director for the Montrose Regional Library District Paul Paladino said this recent debate concerning the club and its reading of LGBTQ content like Mike Curato’s 2020 graphic novel “Flamer” is a continuation of previous discussions about banning content at the library.
This current debate culminated in record attendance numbers for the board’s February meeting. While there wasn’t as much attendance for the meeting on Monday, the passion and remarks made echoed those heard in during February’s meeting.
About a dozen individuals spoke once Monday's meeting opened for public comment. One of these individuals was Carol Antolovich, who approached the topic from a religious perspective.
“First of all I just want to say I do not think I’m better than anyone else," Antolovich said, "but I think everyone in this room probably knows what God’s word says about human sexuality.”
Another woman — a mother of young children in the community — said “We all have different lifestyle choices. My concern is for what content of materials is appropriate for children of certain ages. We all should be able to choose that.”
The woman continued, saying that the library hosts many programs that her family enjoys, listing Monday’s Creation Station as one and that she is not suggesting "that we shut down so many different things that the library is doing and that the library is not doing a good job. That is false, and that is wrong. The library is doing fantastic things.”
However, she stated that whether material which she views controversial — especially material that is geared more towards children — is included in public facilities should be decided by community vote.
Evelyn Greenman-Baird shared her experiences as well as her thoughts on the backlash that LGBTQ content has received.
“The public library is for the enjoyment and use of everybody regardless of social status, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” she said.
Greenman-Baird also gave statistics on suicide rates for LGBTQ youth.
The Trevor Project — an American nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth — states that over 1.8 million LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide in the U.S. every year. At least one LGBTQ youth attempts suicide every 45 seconds. The organization's website says that overall “LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.”
“LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide compared to those who did not,” said Greenman-Baird. “We have a moral and societal obligation to teach youth that words hurt and that fear and misunderstanding harbor hatred.”
The Montrose library’s board of trustees is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. There will be no public comment opportunities during this meeting. The board will rather discuss the issue that so many in the community have taken an interest in. This meeting can also be accessed over Zoom by up to 100 people.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone