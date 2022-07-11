An LGBTQ youth group says the school year wasn’t the success the Delta County School District made it out to be.
At the school district board’s June 22 meeting, the group presented a slew of allegations, ranging from slurs, to finding mutilated animals on LGBTQ students’ lawns.
“During my time at school, I’ve seen a lot of hate and it’s been incredibly hard to witness,” Abby LaBounty told school board members on June 22.
LaBounty was a school district student advisory council member for two years before graduating in May. The graduate was one of five individuals who addressed the school board.
D.C. Cares youth members and North Fork High School students Flynn Rodriquez, Kaya Crawford, LaBounty and Mason Van Vleet, along with Delta Pride founder Xavier Saenz, addressed school board members.
LaBounty recalled a series of incidents during her time at North Fork High School (NFHS), from rats and mutilated prairie dogs placed on LGBTQ students’ property on and off school grounds.
“Then just now, this pride month, we’ve had flags up in Paonia to represent pride and the celebration of pride and so many of them have been ripped down,” LaBounty continued. “The bathrooms of the Paonia park were set on fire and a tree was [torn] down. We know that the hate is here. And we know that hate from children grows and manifests into hate in adults.”
While Hotchkiss Police Chief Scott Green doesn’t recall any recent reports regarding the alleged crimes, he noted there were a few incidents the school handled internally.
“I definitely wouldn’t tolerate that type of behavior,” said Green.
Sergeant Matt Laiminger, spokesman for the Paonia Police Department, echoed Green’s statement.
He noted that the department hasn’t received any reports related to the incidents since he was hired in April, but the town did have a few issues of “criminal mischief” throughout the month of June involving the Learning Council’s pride flag campaign in which the flags were illegally removed.
Laiminger confirmed that incidents did transpire in Paonia’s park in June, but said the police department is still investigating the crimes.
“I can’t tie all those together exactly; I’m not sure exactly how all those things transpired,” said Laiminger. “We did have some issues with some criminal mischief involving some property up here.”
Recent graduate, Rodriquez, told DCSD board members that his last year at NFHS was one of the hardest years of his life.
“I’m a queer, trans man,” Rodriquez said. “I came out last May and on my journey so far, your district has actively made my existence nearly impossible.”
The young graduate said he felt unsafe during his time at school, ultimately deciding to pursue an early graduation at the age of 16 due to daily harassment.
Rodriquez said that the district’s support was “radio silence” once he came out, adding that he felt like “a problem to be solved.”
“DCSD is just not a safe space for queer youth,” Rodriquez said.
He said he felt “dehumanized” by his peers, noting that many would aim derogatory slurs at him each day at school.
“I was called so many slurs every day at that school and do you know what having your entire identity boiled down to just a slur feels like? I used to be so involved in this district and I was too scared of being the target of violence and hate that I fell into the worst depression of my life and pulled out of everything that I used to love to do,” he said.
Van Vleet told school board members that a neighbor’s rainbow-painted mailbox was recently “smashed, run over and allegedly shot” during Pride month celebrations.
He alleged a freshman peer was responsible for the incident.
Van Vleet recalled joining the football team his senior year to fit in, but felt pushback from his teammates who felt uncomfortable having him in the same locker room.
“As an individual who barely can find confidence in himself, it really hurts to hear that nobody wants to be around you because of just who you choose to love,” he said, adding that hearing frequent slurs became “second nature.”
Delta Pride founder, Saenz, also addressed the school board, recalling his challenging youth as an LGBTQ person. He called for the board to establish new policies that would educate and support LBGTQ youth in the district.
“Ask yourselves, are you ready to bury these kids?
Are you ready to bury the ones who reached out for you every day [for help]?” Saenz asked board members. “Are you ready to explain to their parents that their cry wasn’t worthy of new policies? These policies that would help educate others and keep their children safe from not only other student bullies, but the adults as well? Because honestly, adults are their biggest bullies.”
DCSD Superintendent Caryn Gibson is looking into the students’ claims, many of which the board had never heard before, she told the DCI.
“We truly care deeply about all of our students and want them to have a good experience at school … mentally, socially, physically, academically, you know, we really care about the whole child,” said Gibson.
Students can report discriminatory incidents to the school’s discrimination form or Safe2Tell form located on the district website, but Gibson said the district is working on additional ways that students can share.
“We want all students to feel like there’s a trusted adult so they can talk to someone at school,” Gibson continued. “If there is a situation or a problem, we will research that and dive right into that to solve that problem.
Gibson added that the board is “excited and happy” for Flynn’s graduation achievement, describing him as a “smart and wonderful” student.
How to report an incident
Gibson encourages students to first tell a teacher, assistant principal, principal or counselor of an incident as soon as possible.
“If it’s not handled at that level, we’d like it to come to the school district,” she said.
At the school district level, the human resources director, assistant principal or Gibson herself would manage the issue. If a problem isn’t handled at this secondary tier, it would be taken to the school board.
Gibson listed district programs throughout the schools such as “Capturing Kids’ Hearts” and “PEER Kindness” for younger students. Students have access to counselors and social workers as well.
“Basically, we just need students to communicate with us and we’ll figure out what support systems they need,” said Gibson. “We’re about setting students up for success no matter what that is. We’re here to help them, support them.”
Rodriquez urged board members to seek tools to help and support LGBTQ youth, such as attending “Safe Zone” training sessions that frequent Paonia.
“There is a lot of literature and language online that can help you support your queer youth,” Rodriquez concluded. “There are resources and it is not on me as a person to be a learning opportunity for students, teachers or admin. It is on all of you to do better and save your queer youth.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.