The Libertarian Party of Colorado said it will not run candidates in future competitive races that have “strong liberty minded” Republican candidates, the two parties announced Tuesday.

“We are calling upon the Republican Party to take our goals and objectives into serious consideration and run strong liberty minded, anti-establishment candidates going forward. If the Republican party runs candidates who support individual liberties, we will not run competing candidates in those races,” Libertarian chairperson Hannah Goodman wrote in a letter to the Colorado GOP, adding that the party reserves the right to run candidates if there isn’t a “strong Liberty” option.



