The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation is pleased to welcome celebrated local author Craig Childs to the stage of the Montrose Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. His presentation is entitled “Storyteller’s Journal,” a journey through spoken word, images, and sound.
We would like to invite the general public to pick up free tickets (yes, free!) at the library during our regular business hours. Hint, hint, we are open again seven days a week so it couldn’t be much easier!
As described in his bio, “Craig Childs is the author of more than a dozen books of adventure, exploration, and natural history including ‘House of Rain’ and ‘The Secret Knowledge of Water.’ At Adventure Journal Quarterly magazine he is a contributing editor, and his writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, and The New York Times, where he has been called ‘a modern-day desert father.’ An Arizona native, he currently lives off grid with his wife in Southwest Colorado.”
Reading one of Childs’ books or attending one of his presentations is like being guided on a journey into the wilds of the American West — and beyond — that can be deeply philosophical and thought-provoking, but then expanding into a poetic and spiritual realm like the endless canyons that grace our region.
As he states so eloquently on his website: “I look for the places in between whether I have a month, a day, or a minute. Pinacate of northwest Mexico, Olympic Peninsula, Manhattan, I find wilderness.”
As an avid hiker new to Montrose, a few years ago our library director Paul Paladino recommended one of Childs’ books to me, “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild.”
I was never quite the same. After reading a riveting chapter on a mountain lion encounter, I found that no matter where I hiked, from Dominguez Canyon to the Ouray amphitheater, I was constantly thinking about mountain lions. Would one be up there? What about under that ledge? If there was one, would I even see or hear it coming?
Eventually I’ve gotten over my background phobia of mountain lions, but I feel wiser and safer now as I venture farther into their home territory. After reading this book, these terrifying predators have a different layer to them now: they are graceful and masterfully evolved creatures, and native residents of the wilderness I’m only visiting. It’s as if Childs is hiking with me.
Childs has also shown the same skill with our human ancestors, delving deeply and intuitively into the lives of late Pleistocene settlers of the Americas in “Atlas of a Lost World: Travels in Ice Age America.”
A few years ago, he gave a fascinating and memorable slide show presentation at the Ute Museum describing this journey and his own retracting of these ancient steps, ending at the famed Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Separated by millennia, Childs showed how much we have in common with ancient peoples.
This is why you really must get yourself a ticket to this event. If you appreciate nature, archaeology, or simply love an interesting speaker, there isn’t a better one out there.
Jonathan Heath is an administrative assistant at the Montrose Regional Library.
