The Montrose Regional Library Board members are standing by their previous statements against book-banning, giving their stance at a special meeting Wednesday, April 12, and in wake of lengthy public discussion.

While talk of book bans is occurring nationwide, the one here in town was sparked over two books, both of which portray LGBTQ content and were referred to by some as obscene. The two books in question, “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, are graphic novels discussing coming of age, sexuality, and/or gender identity.



