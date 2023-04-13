The Montrose Regional Library Board members are standing by their previous statements against book-banning, giving their stance at a special meeting Wednesday, April 12, and in wake of lengthy public discussion.
While talk of book bans is occurring nationwide, the one here in town was sparked over two books, both of which portray LGBTQ content and were referred to by some as obscene. The two books in question, “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, are graphic novels discussing coming of age, sexuality, and/or gender identity.
Between the board of trustees’ last meeting on April 3, which included a public comment section, and this week’s special meeting, which did not, the discourse has grown online.
Late last week, a petition requesting the library to ban certain books was posted to change.org. Since then, it has been removed.
In response to the petition geared toward removing material from the library, those who are against banning LGBTQ material at the library created their own petition on Saturday. The “Don't let our LGBTQ+ community be erased from the Montrose Library” petition, which can be found on change.org, had garnered just over 650 signatures by Wednesday’s meeting.
Citizens on both sides of the issue also urged others through social media to reach out to the board of trustees.
On Wednesday evening, the board responded to the issue.
Paul Paladino, director of MRL, shared with the community the library’s collection development policy, which was last revised in December of 2020. Paladino explained this policy covers all formats, including books, DVDs, kits and, now, programming.
“We uphold the democratic right of all citizens to freely express their thoughts and ideas, both popular and unpopular,” Paladino stated, while sharing the library’s principles. “We support the right of each individual to privately read, listen and view the full range of published thought and ideas.
“We state very clearly in the collection development policy that anyone is free to select or reject materials for themselves or their own minor children,” continued Paladino. “But they’re not free to restrict the freedom of others to read or inquire.”
Paladino also explained that, throughout his 30 years with the local library, he has counted and assessed the balance between conservative and liberal collections four times due to public complaints about the catalogue.
“Typically we were within 4% of 50,” said Paladino on the ratio of conservative-to-liberal content offered at the library.
“That kind of tells me that other areas of the collection are probably pretty well-balanced, as well,” Paladino said, explaining that the library has purchased a new software, collectionHQ, that will help with managing their collection.
Each board member took turns explaining the many aspects that go into the decision of deciding to remove particular content in the county’s libraries.
Board member Emily Schneider stated the Supreme Court struggles to define what makes a piece of work pornographic, which is what some citizens called the graphic novels in question.
“Unfortunately, that’s still a little vague … but that’s what we have to go on,” said Schneider, after listing the criteria. "One criteria that needs to be met is the material must describe conduct in a patently offensive way."
While “Flamer” received criminal complaints and was temporarily removed from a Texas high school, it was returned to that school’s library shortly thereafter.
There was also can instance concerning “Gender Queer.” In Virginia last August a petitioner stated the novel was obscene, said Schneider, but the court ultimately disagreed with the petitioner.
The library district's child safety policy, which was revised in 2018, was also read.
The policy reads: “It is not the role of the library to provide supervision or daycare services for young children in the library … We respect the privacy of all library patrons and will intervene only when a child is deemed at risk.”
In November of 2022, the board approved a resolution in opposition to censorship, which board member Stephanie Williams read: “The board of trustees at the Montrose Regional Library District supports the freedom to read and opposes book banning and other attempts to limit patrons access to information and use of library resources.”
The board motioned not to change the library’s resolution or collection development policy, which was approved by all board members present.
