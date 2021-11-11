For the past 30 years, the Montrose Regional Library has had the same director — the Man at the Helm, our Fearless Leader!
Paul Paladino has guided our library district through big changes, grown our services, and led our staff since 1991. Back then, some of you may remember, the library was located on South First Street, where the Montrose Police Department is now located. That building, with its green carpet and psychedelic orange and brown décor, was the first library I ever used as a kid, under Paul’s direction.
Not long after Paul’s arrival, he got to work and the Montrose Library moved into our current location – a large and beautiful facility that added on to Morgan Elementary, and provided space for Colorado Mesa University. If you love using this library, be sure to thank Paul!
And many other projects would follow. A new library – the nation’s second strawbale library – was built in Naturita, and was awarded “Best Small Library in America” by Library Journal in 2011. We added a bookmobile, and later a book van, in order to better serve our communities. The collection of books and materials at the Paradox library was reassessed, and new books soon filled their shelves. Of this project, former Librarian Tania Hajjar (who many remember fondly for her more than 25 years of service to the Montrose Library) said this:
“For me, this project illustrates the can-do spirit of the Montrose staff. It’s never a question of Whose Job Is It, but what do we need to do to get it done. Paul leads by example. He has always encouraged an atmosphere of teamwork, and he’s generally the first to step in to help make things happen. MRLD is a special place to work, in large part due to our fearless leader.”
Next time you visit the library, please take a moment to look around. Notice the children’s area, the well-stocked collections of books and other materials, the helpful staff, and then take a moment to find Paul, and thank him for 30 years of service! Hopefully this is just the beginning!
Tina Meiners is the head of Youth and Outreach Services at Montrose Regional Library.
