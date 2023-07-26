Twenty-five years ago, the Montrose Regional Library took a big step. That was in the form of several actual steps between the former location on South First Street and its current main branch building at 320 S. Second St. Figuratively, it represented growth —  and although that hasn’t stopped, the library has held steady as it approaches a quarter century in the main branch location.

“It’s definitely served us well. People like the library, the physical part of the library,” Director Paul Paladino said, as the library prepares to celebrate the milestone as part of this year’s Unity Fair on Thursday evening.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

