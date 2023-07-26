Twenty-five years ago, the Montrose Regional Library took a big step. That was in the form of several actual steps between the former location on South First Street and its current main branch building at 320 S. Second St. Figuratively, it represented growth — and although that hasn’t stopped, the library has held steady as it approaches a quarter century in the main branch location.
“It’s definitely served us well. People like the library, the physical part of the library,” Director Paul Paladino said, as the library prepares to celebrate the milestone as part of this year’s Unity Fair on Thursday evening.
“Our services are constantly growing. It was designed for a life of 25 years. It’s full now. In fact, we bought the annex property in order to expand our staff spaces and have room to house our outreach vehicles and staff.
“We’ve used it well and plan on continuing to use it well.”
The library in 1998 moved from 434 S. First St. — an address better known today as the Montrose Police Department’s Public Safety Complex, a massive new building that basically enfolded the former, smaller structure.
Montrose library’s current location is the former Morgan Elementary School which shares space with Colorado Mesa University’s Montrose campus. CMU uses about three-quarters of the original school building as class space. The library uses the remainder.
“We kind of share the facilities and it’s been a really good partnership for both of us, I think. It’s allowed both organizations to grow,” Paladino said.
The library now boasts about 120,000 items in its local collection, along with an award-winning branch on the West End, plus the recently acquired annex, on 6450 Road that is used for overflow office space, operations, Outreach Services and vehicles (not open to public).
Although the library has reached the 25-year mark for which the Morgan School space was estimated to be useful, there are not current plans to expand or move again. Rather, the library district is midway through a five-year planning process that includes a needs assessment.
“One of the things we want to do is, we want to take our services out and meet people where they are as much as possible,” said Paladino. “Where do we go from here? What kinds of things do we need?”
Ideally, all library staff would be located in one place, instead of main branch and annex as is the case now, for instance. Also, there are patron demands to consider.
“We constantly have demands for more and bigger meeting space, as well as more smaller meeting spaces. We pretty much have what we have right now (for space). If we do expand, what does that look like?” Paladino said.
For now, the library is focused on Thursday’s Unity Fair, celebrating this year’s summer reading program and theme “All Together Now.” It’s set for 5 - 7 p.m. on the east lawn (CMU quad), and promises a street fair type of atmosphere, treats, music, and activities, along with a celebration of 25 years.
“This one looks like it’s going to be the biggest ever. I’m excited about it. Add in the celebration of 25 years at the library, and I think it’s going to be pretty cool,” Paladino said.
“The Unity Fair is like a block party that is the culmination of our summer reading program. This one, we decided to make a definitive effort to invite organizations that we haven’t worked with yet. There are quite a few new friends joining us this year,” said Head of Youth Services Tina Meiners.
More than a dozen organizations are planning to be at Unity Fair this time, including Hispanic Affairs Project, PEER Kindness, MADA, Partners Mentoring Youth, Montrose Rec District, Toadstool Facepainting, Tri-County Health Network, the library’s Teen Advisory Board, Greens 'N Grill, Montrose Children’s Museum, Hilltop Family Resource Center, Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas, Polar Express and sponsor, Friends of the Montrose Library.
There will be two food trucks (Greens ’N Grill and Polar Express) providing free treats, Meiners said, plus there will be free activities and information for the public.
Meiners said the 25th anniversary would also factor in. “A little nostalgia will be thrown in. We’ll have some historical photos and things like that. We’ve got lots of activities for everyone. It’s a little block party with some music, fun, activities for the kids and things to do,” she said, inviting everyone to just stop by.
In speaking, Meiners pointed out the reddish brick from the old elementary school that is still visible in much of the library, one side of which was built onto the Morgan School.
This year, more than 600 kids signed up for the library’s summer reading programs, which speaks to the library’s mission.
“It gives the kids things to do; it gives the families things to do throughout the summer. They’re always worried about the ‘summer slide’ (of academics when school is out), so we’re very interested in making sure that we connect books to the program and vice-versa …” Meiners said.
Just a few days ago, the library brought in a live-raptor program to spark curiosity and from there, learning.
“If you see that, you want to know more. You come in, you check out a book. Or, you may see the display for that program and think ‘I want to go to that program; I want to learn a bit more so I can ask a question.’ We like to have that connection,” Meiners added.
“It’s not just about reading, we don’t want it to be about homework to the families. We want them to have fun. It’s about getting books in the hands of kids and building their home libraries.”
The library staff conduct multiple programs — this year, about 100 programs in a mere nine weeks — which can be a bit exhausting for workers, but it’s worth it, she said: “We treat it like go big or go home. That’s what summer’s all about.”
Meiners and Paladino reiterated the Unity Fair caps off the annual summer reading program and is also a 25th anniversary celebration.
“It’s a fun milestone. It’s certainly a testament to, I think, the enduring nature of books, and libraries themselves,” said Paladino.
“We constantly get the question of, ‘We have the internet, why do we need the library?’ We do so much more. We always seem to be adding things and adding programs and services, responding to some of the things people want.”