In honor of Susan, our recently retired cataloger, here is a collection of her non-fiction staff picks.
“The Stowaway: A Young Man’s Extraordinary Adventure to Antarctica” by Laurie Gwen Shapiro. This is the true story of a young immigrant who stowed away on Richard Byrd’s first trip to the South Pole. This isn’t “another trip to Antarctica” book! I love how the author shows us the total picture –the immigrant life of the stowaway, the changing plans of Byrd’s expedition, growing unemployment and the depression, immigrants struggling to survive in early America and how they defined success. This is Shapiro’s first book. I hope she writes more.
“Fire Season: Field Notes From a Wilderness Lookout” by Philip Connors. The author spent eight fire seasons working at a lookout in New Mexico. He describes his life there in terms of the value to the inner self of wilderness, wildness, and alone-ness as well as some of his experiences. One common phrase: “Every day spent in a lookout [tower] is a day not subtracted from the sum of one’s life.” If you’re interested in a relaxing picture of life alone in nature, you may enjoy this book.
“Five Days at Memorial” by Sheri Fink. A vivid account of life at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans during and after Hurricane Katrina. Eventually there is no electricity, clean water, oxygen for critically ill patients, minimum communication, it is hot and humid, and the plumbing backs up. Patients are carried up several flights of stairs for evacuation. Work conditions are tough. It ends with the legal aspects of the next year and the outcomes. A great book for discussion – and one I will never forget.
“Throwaway Nation: The Ugly Truth About American Garbage” by Jeff Dondero. Presents a lot of facts and statistics about our wastefulness. Included are chapters on water, paper, plastic, space junk, food, drugs, packaging, cosmetics, e-waste, power, government spending, and much more. I got really excited to find that there are companies who recycle DVDs and CDs, and why it’s expensive to recycle VHS tapes. Each chapter discusses a different type of waste, from the big picture to what a single person can do. Read the chapters that interest you; the overall picture is amazing.
And a non-fiction pick from Mr. James………………….
“Patriot Pirates” by the grandson of famous General Patton, Robert H. Patton. This audio book describes covert, and occasionally overt, maritime operations of New England sailors around the American Revolution. Rich in detail and colorful characters, the author follows several people of prestige and their affiliations with American piracy, including Robert Morris and Nathaniel Green. Were these men of opportunity or patriots? Patton gives you ample information to make that determination for yourself while gaining wonderful insight into the happenings that helped the American colonies achieve independence from Britain. It is a long but very interesting read, I mean listen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.