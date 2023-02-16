Library supports teens with array of programs year-round

From video games to book clubs to after dark parties, Montrose Regional Library is always evolving in terms of the programs offered to teen visitors. Whether a new program this school year or a program developed pre-pandemic, the library has activities that appeal to different young adults.
In January of 2020, the Teen Advisory Board for the library was formed. This board is for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 to work with and advise the library as well as the larger community of Montrose.
In the past, the teen members of this board wrote a proposal for funds that would go towards the library’s teen space. With these funds ($1,000) granted from the library, the Teen Advisory Board updated this space with new chairs, tables, and a second monitor worthy of running games on.
“A lot of the stuff they (the Teen Advisory Board) dream up and implement completely themselves,” said Amy Dickinson, Teen Services librarian. “So the last writing contest we did, they did everything. All the library did was help publicize.”
Currently the board is focusing on a new poetry contest and podcast.
The library also offers a Teen Book Club that meets every six weeks. During the school year the teens themselves get to vote on the novels they will read and discuss. The library website states that “The first 10 registrants always receive a free copy of the book.”
Library staff will also look into the books teenagers have proposed in order to come up with a recommended age for that reading, Dickinson clarified to the Daily Press. Members of the club may opt in or out depending on their interest in the current book.
For those who are more intrigued by the publication side of literature, there is the Teen Literary Magazine, composed of teen editors. The Teen Literary Magazine creates one edition every year, accepting submissions from young poets and novelists in the spring before releasing the magazine at the end of summer. Copies go to contributors, schools, and are handed out at the library.
But the library programs don’t all focus solely on books and publication. It also hosts the Teen Makers Series, a series of workshops that teach teenagers a variety of skills such as playing ukulele to making sushi.
The next Teen Makers Series will be held March 2 at the Montrose Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Studio. “It’s really just a chance to dabble in creative pursuits,” said Dickinson.
For gamers, there are also Teen Game Nights held every other month. From Nintendo Switch to board games, to the occasional trivia night or Mario Kart tournament, there is a whole community for young adults to collaborate and play.
Dickinson emphasizes just how empowering it is to see relationships form within these programs.
A new program this year is the Unity Social Club, a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, that alternates between a book club and a makers club every month.
While some programs only occur during the school year, such as the weekly Lofi Cafe, there are plenty of events offered to teens over summer vacation.
Every summer the library will create a theme for their summer programs; the theme for this year’s book club and events is “All Together Now," focusing on community and keeping with the library’s consistent efforts to make programs and materials inclusive to everyone.
“The goal is to try to offer things that would engage all different kinds of teens,” said Dickinson.
For years the library has done summer reading challenges where those who complete them may attend Lights Out at the Library, an after-dark party full of hide-and-seek, movies, and snacks.
Most of these clubs occur at the library’s meeting room, where the space is adjusted to fit the respective needs of each program.
When the library does partner with other organizations, however, a club may get waivers signed to go on field trips elsewhere. Last summer, the library partnered with Montrose County School District's Outer Range for teens to discover “the aquatic ecosystem of the Uncompahgre River,” said Dickinson.
If you are interested in attending one of these programs, or want to form a new one, you may check out the library’s social media and sign up through their website as well as come into the library for help.
“Every opportunity they (teenagers) create through the library, it’s just one more thing that, you know, is like enriching the teen landscape,” said Dickinson.
