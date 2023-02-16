Library supports teens with array of programs year-round

Montrose Regional Library's teen space, showcasing the changes made by the Teen Advisory Board. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

From video games to book clubs to after dark parties, Montrose Regional Library is always evolving in terms of the programs offered to teen visitors. Whether a new program this school year or a program developed pre-pandemic, the library has activities that appeal to different young adults. 

In January of 2020, the Teen Advisory Board for the library was formed. This board is for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 to work with and advise the library as well as the larger community of Montrose.



