Library teaches water is essential with new exhibit- the We Are Water exhibit will be here until end of April

The Augmented Reality Sandbox exhibit, currently in the children's room of the Montrose Regional Library.(Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

With Montrose and Olathe being agricultural communities, the importance of water must be understood in the Uncompahgre Valley.

To help teach that, the Montrose Regional Library invited the "We Are Water" exhibition to its building earlier this month, opening it Feb. 4.



