With Montrose and Olathe being agricultural communities, the importance of water must be understood in the Uncompahgre Valley.
To help teach that, the Montrose Regional Library invited the "We Are Water" exhibition to its building earlier this month, opening it Feb. 4.
Tina Meiners, head of Youth Services, helped gain the grant that brought We Are Water’s traveling exhibit to Montrose.
“The grant itself started as a conversation I was involved in about two years ago,” said Meiners, explaining that the library applied for the grant last summer and that it will be one of four locations hosting the exhibit this year.
The exhibit will be at Montrose’s library until April 27 before moving to Zuni Tribal Archives in New Mexico. In the latter half of the year it will live in two other libraries in Colorado and Arizona.
We Are Water is a collaboration between scientists, communities, libraries, and educators in an effort to spark conversations about water in the Southwest and Four Corners region.
The main funder for We Are Water is the National Science Foundation, although the project holds a strong list of sponsors as well, some of which being the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) and the Indigenous Education Institute.
Anne Gold, Director of CIRES Education & Outreach, states that CIRES at the University of Colorado in Boulder’s goal is to translate environmental science into educational opportunities. “Clearly water is a critical topic in the four corners region… we all need water, use water,” said Gold.
There are four pieces of the exhibit that engage visitors with different themes about water. They are spread throughout the zones of the library.
Two are located in the children’s section of the library: a life-size connect four that teaches on the connection between water and life and the popular augmented reality sandbox. Visitors may arrange the rubber sand to mimic valleys and mesas not unlike those of the region and watch as a projector shows where water would flow and create watersheds.
As you enter the library you will see a large plinko game that explains water rights. This piece allows someone to take on the role of a water manager, choosing where a finite amount of water should go in a community.
The exhibition focuses on the importance of water for the four corners region, instigating a conversation of how it affects communities and indigenous peoples, said Meiners.
The fourth installation is an interactive story wall with artwork and a screen that plays stories showcasing our connection to water. “We have interviews of local folks and what water means to them (at this exhibit),” she said.
On top of this, the library has made sure to have projects every week that the exhibit is here, whether that be take-home activities or an in-person program.
Sara Rinne, head of Adult Services at the library, lists a waffle garden program and programs on pollinators as some of these projects.
There will be four events throughout the next few months. In partnership with the Botanic Gardens, the Youth Services will host a take home your own succulent event where kids from ages 8 to 14 may pick out a succulent and paint a pot for it. While all of the other events are open to the public, this event requires registration since supplies are fit for 25 to 30 kids. Super Succulents! will be March 9 at 4:30 p.m.
The next event will be a Local Knowledge and Water Security mini film festival on April 16 in the library. Along with the film festival, Adult Services will leave room for community dialogue with refreshments. This event begins at 4 p.m.
On April 21, 6 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, special guest Bobby Jimenez will tell stories and play the flute, illustrating the significance of water to indigenous peoples. The library has collaborated with Jimenez and the Ute Indian Museum multiple times in the past.
Gold unpacks how the Western perspective on water as a commodity differs from the perspective of water for indigenous people, who see it as a cultural treasure.
We Are Water made it a point to be intentional and inclusive in order to bring these two perspectives together. All exhibits have texts in English, Spanish, and Navajo. The tokens at the Connect Four site have Ute translations on them. “There are some tribal libraries and communities who either have hosted or will host this exhibit as well,” Rinne said.
On the final day of the exhibit, April 27 from 1 to 2 p.m., the community is invited to the library for an afternoon full of cookie decorating and crafts.
While Youth Services is hosting most of this exhibit, Meiners and the library encourage people of all ages to explore it. “It’s just a fabulous opportunity that we are so happy to present,” said Meiners.
The library is located at 320 S. 2nd St.