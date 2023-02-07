Members of the community who attended this month’s Montrose Regional Library board of trustees meeting Monday were astonished at how big the crowd was.
Attendance was so robust that the Montrose Library Meeting Room could not hold the 117 people attending — this number not including those who attended but did not put their signature on the sign-up sheet. “This was definitely the biggest, the most attended board meeting we have ever had,” Montrose Regional Library District Director Paul Paladino said.
What drew such a large crowd to this meeting on Feb. 6?
A few days earlier, on Feb. 3, Unity Social Club, a library program for LGBTQ+ teens, held its first meeting. This is not the first time the library has received backlash for its LGBTQ+ programs and materials. Just last month, the board of trustees received meeting comments about exposing youth to such materials.
What seemed to particularly upset people about this club was their discussion of the 2020 graphic novel “Flamer,” by Mike Curato.
The semi-autobiographical novel follows protagonist Aiden Navarro as he attends summer camp before entering his first year in high school. The novel revolves around themes of homosexuality as well as coming of age. On the teen page of Montrose Regional Library District’s website, under the Unity Social Club tab, there is a link to register for the teen program and receive a free copy of the book.
As much as the book has been praised it has also drawn controversy on whether it should be banned. This pressure mostly comes from parents who are against their children being exposed to such content.
When Monday’s board opened the meeting to the public, multiple people signed up to speak, both to applaud the library for its inclusivity and to critique it for allowing such materials. Those who opposed the Unity Social Club and “Flamer” described the novel as “explicit” and “pornographic” in nature.
One woman addressing the board proposed an addition to the library’s policies in order “to protect our local children.”
The proposed addition included the phrase “Programs, books, or distribution of any materials with or for minors under the age of 18 may not include obscenity or pornography in any form.”
“We just did a major revision (to our policies) over the last year… We feel it’s a pretty strong and pretty fair, well thought out policy,” Paladino later told the Montrose Daily Press.
Paladino also said that, of the people who signed up to speak, most got the opportunity to do so. The allotted time for public comments was pushed up to 45 minutes. Those did not get a chance to speak may speak at next month’s meeting, Paladino said. At this time there are no plans to hold a special meeting for this discussion, but March’s meeting will open up for public comments as always.
But for as many voices Monday that were against the library’s acceptance of LGBTQ+ content there appeared to be double openly supporting the library’s decision.
Just a few hours after this week’s board of trustees meeting, the library held a LGBTQ&A event that 31 people attended, Paladino stating this is a good turnout for the first session of this event. “We try to be inclusive rather than exclusive,” Paladino said.
One speaker at the meeting, Kris Schledewitz, described her experience growing up as a gay woman. “I grew up in a small community in Nebraska … and I grew up in the 60s, and at that time you didn’t talk about it (homosexuality).”
Schledewitz addressed some of the people in opposition of LGBTQ+ material being available to young adults, stating: “When you start talking about hate, it includes me.” Schledewitz concluded that youths need people to listen to and love them.
Some of the other speakers shared this same sentiment.
“We’ve been looking at portions of our community that are underserved and including them in our programming for years now,” Paladino said to the press. Along with the LGBTQ+ community, Paladino also listed the library’s attempts at inclusivity for other groups they have found to be underserved within their programming, including people of color and teenagers.
“Teens are typically an underserved population. We are getting a lot more teens … in the library,” he said.
