Members of the community who attended this month’s Montrose Regional Library board of trustees meeting Monday were astonished at how big the crowd was.

Attendance was so robust that the Montrose Library Meeting Room could not hold the 117 people attending — this number not including those who attended but did not put their signature on the sign-up sheet. “This was definitely the biggest, the most attended board meeting we have ever had,” Montrose Regional Library District Director Paul Paladino said.



