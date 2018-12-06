After taking a year off, the Garden of Lights returns to the Montrose Botanic Gardens this holiday season.
“When the sun goes down, it feels colder but it makes the lights shine brighter, and when there’s a little snow, it’s just magical,” said Lorraine Shide, Montrose Botanical Society board president. “It’s just beautiful — the lights.”
The Garden of Lights at the Montrose Botanic Gardens (1800 Pavilion Drive) will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15 and 16; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 22 and 23; and Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 26 and 27. Admission closes at 8 p.m.
Shide explained that when the event first started, the society decided to commit to only three years, and it was successful. Due to the work it takes to put on the event, the current board decided not to host it last year.
Students at Montrose High School saw there was a need for the event and hosted the Field of Lights. CTSO, or Career and Technical Student Organizations students were in charge with the proceeds going towards the school’s greenhouse project. Students along with Boy Scouts will be helping with this year’s event.
The Montrose Botanical Society is excited to have the event back at the gardens, Shide said, adding this year’s theme is Snowpeople, which will showcase snowmen, snowwomen and the like.
The favorites are back: horse-drawn wagon rides; Mr and Mrs. Claus and storytellers; live music; illuminated garden paths and displays; and free hot drinks.
This event is unique to the Western Slope, she added. Shide emphasised this event is for the entire family and could even be a romantic date night — the hope is someday a couple will get engaged at the Gardens of Lights.
New this year are two lighted story walks put on by the Montrose Regional Library. There will be enlarged book pages from two different books leading up to Santa’s tipi. There is where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children. The gardens recently added a new permanent perimeter fence, so the setup for the event will be slightly different this year. Shide explained that the group wasn’t able to use the area in the past but is excited to utilize it.
As a reminder, Shide said, it will be cold. Those in attendance can enjoy a warming fire and patio heaters, but she suggests dressing in warm clothing.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 5-18. Children 4 and younger get in free. A family of up to four is $12. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at Camelot Gardens, Fabula or at the gate. The Montrose Botanical Society wanted to keep prices affordable for families which is possible through sponsors, she said.
“The face on the children – their excitement and their awe of the lights,” Shide said of what she’s looking forward to the most. “Seeing the children, the children just love it.”
For more information, visit montrose gardens.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.