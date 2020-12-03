After taking a cross country journey, the Engelmann spruce tree lit up Washington, D.C. in front of the U.S. Capitol building Dec. 2 in celebration of the holiday season.
With the 55-foot tall, 25-foot wide spruce decorated with lights and Christmas tree ornaments from Coloradans on the West Lawn, members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and other special guests spoke at the lighting ceremony at 3 p.m. MT.
Senator Michael Bennet was one of the speakers at Wednesday’s event, giving background on where the tree took root.
“This tree took root in Montrose on Colorado’s Western Slope roughly 82 years ago, which would put it somewhere in the middle of President Roosevelt’s second term,” Bennet said.
America was in the midst of the Great Depression, presenting families with many challenges, similar to the times we are currently facing, Bennet said. Just as Americans overcame the Great Depression, two world wars and many other conflicts and plagues, so too did the Engelmann spruce.
“I hope it (the tree) will remind us that whatever challenges our times may bring, our country can grow stronger,” he said.
The Engelmann spruce was harvested from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests south of Montrose on Nov. 5. The tree selection and cutting ceremony were virtual this year in light of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the U.S. Forest Service personnel from delivering some much needed holiday cheer with the tree.
During its cross country journey to the nation’s capital, the tree stopped in the communities of Ouray, Grand Junction, Paonia, Gunnison, Salida, Denver, Burlington and North Carolina before reaching the capitol on Nov. 20.
Prior to turning on the lights for the first time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared remarks about the history of the Capitol Christmas Tree, “The People’s Tree.” The tradition began in 1964 when Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John McCormack (D-MA) placed a living tree on the Capitol lawn.
“Now tonight we gather once more before this symbol of peace and hope to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon our great nation,” Pelosi said.
“We say a prayer for all who cannot celebrate with the comfort of their friends and family around them and for those who have lost their lives and livelihoods this year.”
Typically, the speaker of the house would be accompanied by a child from the state where The People’s Tree came from, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, that tradition was unable to happen this year. Alessandra Wilson, a fourth grader from Lafayette, Colo., was chosen as the winner of “Experience Your Nature” essay contest. She would have traveled to Washington, D.C. to help decorate the tree and participate in the lighting countdown.
As the lights illuminated the Engelmann spruce, the song “Oh, Christmas Tree” was performed on trumpet while the delegates got a closer look at the tree.
“Isn’t it beautiful?” Pelosi said. “Merry Christmas everyone. Happy holidays.”
To watch a recording of the tree lighting ceremony, visit the C-SPAN website at https://tinyurl.com/Capitoltreelit.
After months of planning and the culmination of the tree lighting up the capitol,
Kimberlee Phillips, the public affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service at the GMUG, said seeing the tree lit in Washington, D.C. brought much joy to the GMUG and U.S. Forest Service.
"We celebrated virtually with communities, members of the public, Colorado State Tourism, Choose Outdoors and many, many more as the tree was being lit by the Speaker of the House," Phillips said. "It brought unity and hope to the country and kicked off the magical season of Christmas. We want to thank all Coloradans for sharing in the very special event, and wish everyone a Merry Christmas from the GMUG."
Although the tree has reached its final destination and has begun spreading holiday cheer, its story will continue to be told.
Rocky Mountain PBS will air “America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: Capitol Christmas Tree Special” on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. giving the public an inside look at the tree’s journey from Colorado to Washington, D.C.
