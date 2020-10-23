With temperatures predicted to plunge and some snow forecasted, the Lighthouse emergency shelter will be opening Sunday, about a week ahead of schedule.
“It’s getting cold earlier and earlier, it seems like. That gets kind of risky,” Montrose Lighthouse Ministry board member and founder of Shepherd’s Hand Garey Martinez said.
The Lighthouse usually opens the first week of November to provide overnight shelter to those without homes. On Sunday, volunteers will collect those who need shelter at the pickup site, Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave., at 5 p.m., and take them to the shelter north of town.
Overnight shelter is provided on a first-come, first-served basis — and because the Lighthouse is following all public health guidelines for COVID-19, it can only provide about 15 of its usual 30 beds.
Guests must abide by all public health directives. “That will be a must for participation,” Martinez said.
The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the charity and the people it serves. “Everyone’s lives have been disrupted. Our economy has been disrupted, our flow of resources,” Martinez said.
“There’s been talk about, are we going to go back to normal or look for a new normal? We’re in the process now of taking it day by day. I don’t know when that new normal will be amongst us, but it’s not there now, I don’t believe.”
Martinez continues to see dramatic need among homeless people, but also among those who have homes but are struggling.
“There has been a drastic increase in the need for food,” said Martinez, who through Shepherd’s Hand distributes food commodities and operates a food trailer where he serves meals to those in need.
He pointed to job losses when the Russell Stover candy factory shut its doors, plus those who lost their jobs or had income reduced because of COVID’s hit on the economy.
In January, Shepherd’s Hand was bringing in between 2,500 and 3,000 pounds of food a week through its food bank connections. Martinez says he is now bringing in between 5,500 and 6,000 pounds a week.
“It’s about double. There is no such thing as once a month or every two weeks (to collect commodities). You come in when you need food,” he said.
Martinez gives food boxes and some other essentials out on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Creek Church. His only requirement is that recipients are hungry.
Through his food trailer, Martinez serves breakfast and lunch at a location near the United Methodist Church, 11 S. Park Ave.
“For many of them, it’s their main meal of the day,” said Martinez, who has been serving 70 to 100 a day through the food trailer.
Those meals are also open to the public, who can come see how the service operates and get a view of what is happening with the population the food trailer serves.
At the Lighthouse, guests receive dorm-style housing for the night, as well as a hot meal in the evening and morning, before they are transported back into town for the day.
The Lighthouse shelter is also hungry — for volunteers and for continued funding, especially as COVID-19 has increased sanitation costs and driven the need for personal protective equipment. The Lighthouse also welcomes donations of cold weather clothing and gear for homeless individuals.
“My immediate concern is to take the homeless out of this life-threatening situation that will be coming this week,” Martinez said, referring to the dropping temperatures that on Sunday are forecasted to hit 23 degrees overnight.
Montrose has had its share of exposure deaths among people without homes and Martinez does not want there to be any more.
The entire community and its leadership need to be invested in addressing homelessness as an issue, he said.
“We can put a little patch on this and keep going, but we have to address this on a permanent basis, not a piecemeal basis. … It’s not going to go away,” Martinez said.
To find out more about donating or volunteering, contact Martinez at 970-433-3690.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
