Lighthouse shelter braces for freezing weather

It’s downright cold, which means that a spike in new residents seeking shelter from the forecasted winter storm is expected to hit Montrose Lighthouse this week.
Garey Martinez, one of a core group of people who operates the Montrose Lighthouse as an emergency overnight shelter each winter, said he’s only seen a slight uptick in new people so far.
He also founded Sheperd’s Hand, a local charity providing food, hot meals, cold-weather gear and other services to those in need. (It also provides office space to other nonprofits that serve similar populations, which in turn increases access to available resources.)
“It’s not really dramatic yet because it hasn’t gotten that cold, it’s still in the 20s,” Martinez said of the shelter’s capacity. “We’ve still been getting pretty much the same clientele and a couple of new people.”
Lighthouse houses 30 beds, but the shelter averages 19 filled beds despite the larger homeless population in Montrose. Martinez attributes this to the shelter’s strict rules: In order for a person to be accepted into the shelter, they are required to pass a criminal background check and abstain from alcohol and drug use.
“We want to provide a safe, healthy environment for our clients,” Martinez continued. “We don’t want to have felons who have issues, we don’t want to have people who have sexual offenses because we have families that come up here and we have single women.”
They can’t help everyone either, Martinez said, particularly if they don’t abide by shelter rules.
Lighthouse offers two different homes for the homeless population: resident homeless shelter and transient homeless shelter. A majority of Lighthouse residents are considered resident homeless individuals, although a couple of transient persons might stay for a night or a week.
It’s always been Martinez’s goal to facilitate a year-round shelter in Montrose city or county limits, but after 20 years serving Lighthouse, it’s still a challenge finding a suitable location.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this tells you where we’re at after 20 years,” he quipped.
But it’s the “Not in my backyard,” or NIMBy, mentality, that has been the biggest challenge in finding a suitable location. NIMBy is defined as describing a person who objects to the occurrence of something if it will affect them, or take place in their locality.
“I’ve always been one to believe in God,” said Martinez. “If this has been his ministry, he’s going to fund it, and he’s certainly happy with Shepherd’s Hand. As soon as we can find some land and location, I’m sure He’ll be able to fund that as well. We just have to get over the ‘Not in my backyard’ mentality, and so far, we haven’t been able to.”
Shepherd’s Hand offers Lighthouse a permanent facility in conjunction with the shelter’s ongoing sublease agreement with Tuxedo Corn Co, LLC.
The LLC, a collaborative of several growers, uses the building for farmworker housing during summer and fall months—they’ve turned the building over to Lighthouse going on four years now.
The shelter offers overnight housing each of the week from Nov. 1 through April 30, just before migrant workers move into the dorms.
Residency is available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who appear for and clear intake screenings from 5-5:30 p.m. at Shepherd’s Hand, 505 S. Second St., Montrose. Van transportation is provided to the Lighthouse and back to Shepherd’s Hand each morning.
Once admitted, residents receive a hot meal. Showers, a laundry facility and internet access are available for residents. The shelter enforces a 10 p.m. curfew and a 6 a.m. wake up time, after which residents are expected to clean their area and complete any chores.
“We’re offering them quite a bit, but we’re asking quite a bit too as far as their conduct, what they can do and what they’re not able to do,” Martinez said.
Martinez thanked the community for the “fantastic” support, providing blankets, food and other necessities. Like so many other nonprofits, however, the shelter’s primary struggle lies in its ability to pay bills and basic utilities, or taking care of Lighthouse vehicles used to transport residents.
For more information about Lighthouse or on how to donate, contact Martinez at 970-275-7215 or 970-433-3690.