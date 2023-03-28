Lighthouse shelter operators eye extension as cold weather continues

Ongoing bad weather may extend the amount of time the Lighthouse shelter stays open this season for homeless people in need of refuge from the cold.
Montrose Lighthouse Inc. operates in the former Brown Center, a city-owned building that Tuxedo Corn Co. LLC leases for migrant farmworker housing during the growing seasons. Under a sublease with the LLC, the Lighthouse has use of the building from November through the end of April to provide emergency, overnight shelter.
The Lighthouse is still on track to close April 30, however, the past few years its operators have been given a brief extension due to weather. This year, operators are again “playing it by ear,” said Garey Martinez, Lighthouse board member, on March 23.
“If the weather goes bad, we keep it open,” said John Harold of Tuxedo Corn, who also sits on the Lighthouse board. “Our plan still is, based on weather, to close at the end of April.” (Tuxedo Corn is Harold’s company name, but the LLC that leases the Lighthouse building represents about 20 area growers who use farm labor during the spring, summer and fall.)
The LLC uses the dormitory building from basically May - October. Just as the building is vital to keeping homeless people out of the potentially fatal cold during the winter months, it is critical to the housing Harold and other growers are required to provide their visa-holding seasonal workers.
“It’s not only helpful, it’s almost imperative. People always talk about housing and rightly so. It is a struggle,” Harold said. “But it’s (the tight housing market) really put a burden on migrant farmworker housing.”
Harold said he has trouble finding people willing to rent to his visa-holders. “We’re struggling. Some of the growers are now putting in modulars and ‘man camps’ because we don’t know what to do about labor,” he said.
Harold and other growers who bring migrant workers here under a federally managed worker visa program are required to have housing available before they can even apply for the worker-visas.
“Housing is tough in Montrose County and tough in Delta as well. But it’s really tough for migrant labor,” Harold said.
“Without the Brown Center,” he said earlier, “I’m in trouble.”
The Lighthouse hosts “resident homeless,” or people who live here, but who have no place to pass the night, and transient homeless, who are people in Montrose temporarily. Martinez said its numbers are on par with last year’s, when the Lighthouse furnished about 3,400 bed nights.
Although its core function is emergency overnight housing, the Lighthouse also helps connect its guests with other resources.
So far this shelter season, more than 80% of clients have either obtained or maintained employment, the shelter’s manager Hank Guerra said.
“We’re doing what we can. It’s a very good year. It cost a little bit, but on the same aspect, we got over 80% of the people who showed up and got jobs with our resources.”
Although some Lighthouse clients prefer to be unhoused for various reasons, Guerra said most are seeking permanent housing, like so many other people in the community.
“They’re ready. They’re just looking for housing. They’ve got jobs and have saved money. They are looking for a place.”
Guerra said what they are finding is anything but affordable housing; however, some have been able to rent a basement here, or a room there, and property management companies are trying to help.
“It’s a studio apartment (for example), but it’s better than being in the street. It’s a stepping stone,” Guerra said.
Having an overnight shelter open through the end of April is helpful to these clients, because it buys them a little more time.
“The majority of them are thanking the good Lord that they have another month,” Guerra said.
In addition to offering people a bed for the night, the Lighthouse, with Montrose Jail Ministries and Martinez’s own freestanding charity, Shepherd’s Hand, distribute tents and cold weather gear to those in need. The Lighthouse has limited space and is available first-come, first-served at the nightly pick-up location (Shepherd’s Hand). As well, people have to follow the rules at the Lighthouse and if they do not, they cannot stay. That’s why the charities provide the cold-weather gear.
“We’re not going to leave them out in the cold,” Martinez said.
He said he would like to see local governments buy into the need for a year-round shelter, ideally one that would include nonprofits and other entities that serve the needs of the unhoused and low-income people. Martinez estimated there would need to be a 100-bed facility and space for in-house resources.
The resources side of the equation is similar to what he provides at his nonprofit, Shepherd’s Hand, but governmental entities need to be similarly invested, Martinez said.
At Shepherd’s Hand, Martinez offers At Shepherd’s Hand, Martinez provides space for those nonprofits to operate, along with hot meals, showers and laundry facilities for those in need. As well, Shepherd’s Hand operates a food pantry that is open to anyone who is hungry.
“I’d like to say we have all the services under one umbrella. We have most,” he said.
However, Martinez cannot offer overnight shelter due to zoning regulations. Having an overnight dorm at the same place as all the resources would be ideal, no matter who creates or oversees it, he said: “I think we need to have some government intervention involved.”
For now, the Lighthouse is available during the winter under the current sub-lease agreement with Tuxedo Corn and the city. Tuxedo and the Lighthouse are one year into a five-year extension of their original lease.
In just one example showing how Lighthouse can connect homeless people with resources, Guerra told of how the charity helped a young woman return home to Pennsylvania.
“It was a miracle,” Guerra said. The young woman approached, looking for help getting a bus ticket home. Lighthouse, with Shepherd’s Hand and Angels for the Needy (a ministry run by Guerra’s wife, Bobbie), Guerra put the word out.
Within about three hours, a sponsor not only stepped forward, but insisted on buying a plane ticket, because that would be safer than a young woman traveling alone by bus. Angels for the Needy and Jailhouse Ministries then worked to send the woman’s belongings to Pennsylvania, too.
“That was the biggest miracle and success story I wanted to shine a light on. I want it to be recognized, and for Montrose to know there are people who still care,” Guerra said.
“We have a homeless problem. We can’t do it alone. Everyone needs to realize these people are just like you or me, living paycheck to paycheck and don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
Guerra added all people trying to better themselves do not succeed, nor do they go about it the same way. This season, though, he saw more people who wanted a hand up, not just a handout.
“It blew me away. … God opened doors,” Guerra said.