230729-news-thunder fire

The Thunder Fire began July 27 in Norwood. (Courtesy photo/Ian Smith, USFS)

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, the Thunder Fire was reported near the Thunder road trail in San Miguel County. The fire, caused by lightning, is reportedly 10% contained and does not threaten any structures.

The fire is approximately 5 acres in size and has moderate spread potential with little to no growth last night. It is creeping and smoldering in Pinyon pine, Ponderosa, Juniper and Oak brush in steep rugged terrain. A Type 2 helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control in Montrose is assisting, in addition to ground personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Norwood Fire Department and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. 



