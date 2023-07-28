At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, the Thunder Fire was reported near the Thunder road trail in San Miguel County. The fire, caused by lightning, is reportedly 10% contained and does not threaten any structures.
The fire is approximately 5 acres in size and has moderate spread potential with little to no growth last night. It is creeping and smoldering in Pinyon pine, Ponderosa, Juniper and Oak brush in steep rugged terrain. A Type 2 helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control in Montrose is assisting, in addition to ground personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Norwood Fire Department and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
Smoke may be visible in the area for the next several days. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask visitors to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities for this incident.
Fire managers would like to remind visitors to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites, and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.
