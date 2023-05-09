Lights, camera… pollution? City starting street light replacement project

The above graphic marks all of Montrose's 1,900 street lights. The red dots show those lights that have already been upgraded to LEDs, while the blue and yellow lights show older fixtures such as high pressure sodium or mercury vapor. (Graphic from April 17 City Council work session slideshow)

Last week Montrose City Council approved $110,000 for the first part of a street light upgrade project. Once completed, this project will save the city thousands of dollars per year in energy costs, but will it increase the city's light pollution? 

Many of Montrose’s street lights are currently high pressure sodium or mercury vapor fixtures, most of which were originally installed around 70 years ago. This project aims to switch all of these fixtures out with more efficient LED fixtures. 



