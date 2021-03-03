Lindsay Falsone realized she loved art at a young age.
Inspired by her grandmother’s lessons in sewing, Falsone found a passion in combining fabric and art.
While Falsone enjoys working through different media, such as pen and ink illustrations, textile art is her favorite.
“I like to repurpose materials from old or vintage fabrics,” Falsone said.
“I have banners made from felt, or pretty much anything I can get my hands on if I like the design.”
In the last year, Falsone has also expanded her art into murals and has enjoyed the experience it’s given her.
“I’m a local artist originally from the Grand Valley, and I love all the colors there, so I like to pull from my experience while living there,” said Falsone.
Natural and earthy is how Falsone describes her work.
In some pieces, she likes to pull inspiration from more American traditional styles, and some of her designs are prominent in American traditional tattooing.
“I like to keep my work organic,” Falsone said. “I really like to work in earthy tones.”
Falsone began her work with textile art and banners when the pandemic started.
Her banners feature subjects from nature, pulling bright but natural tones. Falsone creates textile art shaped like flowers, leaves, and butterflies.
Hers is art that speaks directly from emotions, such as a crying heart or an eye. Animals such as bison and wolves show up in her murals, showcasing the historical and ecological bond between the two animals.
Like most people, she was stuck at home with nothing to do, so when the idea came to her, she thought it would be fun to try.
“It just took off,” Falsone said.
Last month, Falsone was featured as Montrose Mosaic’s artist of the month, an opportunity she says she’s still excited to have had.
“It was so refreshing. I haven’t had much work hanging up anywhere in the last couple of years, so it was really nice having my art up and seeing people see and enjoy it,” Falsone said.
For Falsone, art is multi-layered in how you can express or enjoy a piece.
“Art is a self-expression of a time period or a point in your own life, but also the feeling you are exuding when you are creating the art,” Falsone said.
“There’s also the reciprocation of the audience viewing the art, the connection the viewer has with the art and their interpretation of it. Art is the physical embodiment of a feeling you’re trying to express to another person.”
Anyone interested in Falsone’s work can follow and message her on Instagram at @lindsayfalsoneillustrations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.