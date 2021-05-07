The Montrose Lions Club Carnival kicked off Thursday night with rides and festivities at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the carnival didn’t happen in 2020, but it’s back in 2021, with Brown’s Amusements providing the entertainment.

The carnival continue from 5 to 11 p.m. today and goes from noon to midnight Saturday. It’s also open Sunday during the day.

