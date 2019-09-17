Lisa Kramer didn’t realize she had a wonderful singing voice until her father gave her a karaoke machine.
Still, it took her time to gain the confidence to show off her range. Kramer said she “was terrified” at first but with gradual encouragement from others around her she ended up hosting karaoke nights on the weekends.
And that added motivation helped her to decide to perform at this year’s Voice of the San Juans.
Her voice impressed those who heard it Saturday night.
Kramer was named the winner of the Voice of the San Juans at the Montrose Pavilion. The runners-up were McKinley Nichols, Lyss VanVleet and Elizabeth Ficco who took fourth, third and second place, respectively.
“It’s a lot of work, but they gave us great coaches to help us through,” said Kramer, who was coached by Allyson Shaw Crosby. “It’s a great process to get exposure here in the Montrose area.”
The event was once again put on by Altrusa of Montrose.
Altrusa is a non-profit, worldwide volunteer organization that is dedicated to improving communities by personal service.
The singing competition funds benefit the local Altrusa International Foundation of Montrose with the proceeds going back to the community through scholarships and grants.
This year’s event started with 12 performers from around Montrose singing one tune each. After that, attendees voted for their favorite four. Those finalists would sing one more song before audience members selected the winner.
As for what’s next for Kramer, she’s not sure. But she added she hopes to continue to perform more locally.
“I would like to get out to some of the venues and … just get out there and enjoy it,” Kramer said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.