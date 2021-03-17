Little Blue Creek Canyon project on U.S. 50 managers warn motorists to plan for lengthy closures

Be prepared to wait, detour or turn around, Little Blue Canyon highway project team members told more than 235 people who dropped in on Zoom for a project update Tuesday.
“No one wants to unnecessarily hurt business when it can be avoided,” Joe Callaway, of American Civil Constructors, LLC Mountain West, said, of the impacts expected from the fast-approaching roadway overhaul on 4 miles of U.S. 50.
The project will repair and upgrade the highway to address safety concerns between mile markers 123 and 127, roughly 30 miles east of Montrose and 30 miles west of Gunnison.
The U.S. Federal Highway Administration and Colorado Department of Transportation are partnering on the project, with $20 million of the estimated $40 million cost coming from a grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program. The project is in cooperation with the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Slated to begin April 1, weather permitting, or soon after, the work will require lengthy closures — a big bone of contention for local political leaders and affected residents, who fear being cut off from homes, supplies, business transactions and medical care, and who raised questions about the access windows open for the project.
As late as January, CDOT, along with several state officials including Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose, inquired with the federal highway administration’s Central Federal Lands Highway Division about the possibility of keeping the road open eight hours per day, instead of only five hours (adjusted from an original proposal of three hours).
On Tuesday, the date of the Zoom update and an evening open house, the feds in a letter rejected keeping the road open eight hours a day. Doing so would be more costly and as well, would extend the project beyond its projected November 2022 completion date.
The letter announced several mitigation steps: Priority assistance for livestock and agricultural freight (a “concierge-like” service to help truck drivers plan and coordinate); better cell phone coverage; bathrooms at the locations of the daily traffic queues; allowing longer trucks on the local detour route Colorado 92 (70-foot limit instead of a 65-foot limit); rumble strips on tight curves on 92 and other traffic control efforts to reduce speed; priority access to the Arrowhead community and monthly virtual open house events.
The road will be open to two-way traffic from 6:30 — 8:30 a.m. Monday and open for single-lane, alternating traffic Tuesday — Friday during that time.
From 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Monday — Friday, it will be fully closed, with a lunchtime open window (single-lane, alternating traffic) from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. Full closures resume from 1:30 — 5:30 p.m. those days.
From 5:30 — 7:30 p.m., Monday — Thursday, Little Blue Creek is open for single-lane, alternating traffic and then is fully closed between 7:30 p.m. — 6:30 a.m.
The project area is to be fully open from 5:30 p.m. Fridays — 6:30 a.m. Saturdays, and then all day on Saturday and Sunday until the 8:30 a.m. Monday closure time.
“The core purpose is to increase safety on this critical roadway,” said Kathleen Wantatowicz, public information manager for American Civil Constructors, contractor.
Little Blue Creek Canyon has been a high-priority safety area for several years, and the project itself has been in the works for five, she said. The critical detour used when I-70 is closed is also being brought into alignment with geometric and design standards.
Callaway said it is unfortunately not possible to protect motorists and crews during necessary blasting operations without full closures.
“Regrettably, by offering longer openings, we would have needed to extend the project and closure,” he said.
“ … We do anticipate delays, probably significant delays, during those open windows.”
The agencies and contractors are establishing checkpoints and turnaround points to help ensure people who are waiting for the canyon to open up can get through in the allotted time. A messaging campaign is underway to inform non-locals traveling toward Gunnison or Montrose to use I-70 or U.S. 160. If I-70 is closed for weather or other emergency, closures on U.S. 50 would be adjusted to allow its use as a detour for that time.
A local detour to bypass the Little Blue Creek Canyon project is being set up on Colorado 92, with necessary improvements to that road to begin this week, after weather slightly delayed the anticipated start time.
Travelers are strongly encouraged to be prepared to queue at the established checkpoints in advance of the open windows, especially the lunch hour, and they should allow for 30-minute to one-hour delays, Callaway said.
Travis Madsen, senior project manager for American Civil Constructors, said a paved turnaround near the Colorado 92 detour is being set up and personnel would be able to help people determine whether to proceed, turn around or take the detour. A similar turnaround will be on located the east side (Montrose side) of the project, but further from where it actually begins — mile marker 114.
“It’s not the best news in the world. It is invasive, but these are the options they will have while the project is going on,” Madsen said. “We’re trying to mitigate and catch as many folks as possible there.” As Montrose-side motorists who do proceed get closer to Little Blue Creek Canyon, there will be another pull-off, “kind of the last chance” to turn back.
The questions came fast and furious, with many wanting to know about Arrowhead access and just where they have to be in line in order to make through the open travel windows. (Participants were identified by first name only and their questions were read by a project member.)
Officials admitted not having ready answers for some of the questions, because it was not possible to accurately address “what-if” scenarios before the project begins. Among questions that could not be answered was one inquiring about the anticipated delay times for excess traffic flowing onto 92 as part of the detour. Also unaddressed, for now, is mail and package delivery near Alpine Plateau; officials said they need to work on that.
CDOT also is still working with partners to determine the best traffic control options for a busy intersection with 92 in Hotchkiss; those details are to be determined.
“In a nutshell,” though, if people are in the U.S. 50 queue before the designated closure time, they should be let through, Madsen said.
Crews will be using the checkpoints to make sure queued traffic can proceed safely and, based on engineering, managers are anticipating about 300 vehicles in each direction during the hour-long lunchtime window, he said.
Although there is a plan in place to prioritize Arrowhead residents, it is not possible to provide specific priority exceptions for specific individuals, Madsen also said. “All I can stress is to plan ahead as best as possible. That’s all I can say,” he told the woman who asked.
In response to questions about whether alternate routes were considered, Wantatowicz said the plan had indeed assessed several alternatives.
A vast majority of the work will take place during the night closures and yes, staffers said, this means associated noise could reach nearby homes.
As for emergency services, a specialized communication plan is in place to assure emergency vehicles can get through. The plan includes a private phone line for emergency responders only and steps are in place to notify emergency providers of when blasting is taking place and when it will conclude on a given time.
Questions surrounding potential traffic backups extending to the point of blocking Colorado 92 also had no specific answer, but Madsen said no one anticipates the queue becoming that long — that’s why the checkpoints are being set up.
“We will have to be doing our homework as week go,” he said. “We’re not going to back traffic up past the detour. Turn or take the detour. That will be your best bet.”
Madsen said many of the scenarios being offered in questions simply have no answer right now, although situations will be monitored as they arise.
“We could scenario all day in terms of the project. We have traffic control in place that is going to be able to foresee some of these issues you are bringing up,” he said.
The public was urged to sign up for text notifications about the project by texting 21000 and entering “us50” into the body of the message. The project website, where updates will be routinely posted, is us50info.com. The project hotline is 970-340-4333. Emails may be sent to us50LittleBlue@gmail.com.
In addition to the Zoom and in-person Montrose meeting on Tuesday, an in-person open house will be held in Gunnison March 24, from 5 — 7 p.m. at the Gunnison Recreation Center, 200 Spencer Ave. (gymnasium). There is a 100-person limit due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We want people to be prepared,” Madsen said Tuesday. “There are going to be significant impacts.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
