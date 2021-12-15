Starting Dec. 23, daytime road closures for the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project on U.S. 50, located between mile markers 123 and 127, are on pause until March 2022, the project’s team announced on Tuesday.
The latest announcement follows the project team's update from last week, which said nighttime closures are halted until spring 2022.
The pause on nighttime closures went into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Until Dec. 23, the road is open to alternating one-way traffic, though the road was open to two-way traffic on Wednesday due to weather conditions.
The project area was previously scheduled to be open to two-way traffic from Dec. 23 until Monday, Jan. 3.
Mavis Fitzgerald, a member of the project communications team for the project, said last week it was possible that daytime closures would resume after Jan. 3, weather permitting, but the project is now completely paused until work can resume in the spring.
"The timing of the winter shutdown was made with the upcoming storm cycle and the holidays in mind," Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, said in a release. "At this time, the project team is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation and CDOT to determine the schedule impacts resulting from the opening of US 50 during the emergency closures of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon this summer."
Fitzgerald added last week that the project team’s preliminary estimate regarding the timeline for completion of the project is that the completion date “hasn’t been greatly affected” by the emergency closures of I-70, which temporarily paused the project and opened the project area to two-way traffic.
Despite the preliminary estimate, potential scheduling impacts have not yet been determined, Fitzgerald said.
March 2022 is the target date to resume scheduled road closures, though the decision is weather dependent.
People traveling through the project area during the winter may see workers handling clean-up work, including in the right of way, storing equipment or freeing the road of debris, if necessary.
The project team is expected to announce closure dates and the 2022 construction schedule prior to the resumption of road closures in the spring.
The project area is located around 33 miles west of Gunnison and 30 miles east of Montrose. Since the project's start, the area has been open to single-lane, alternating traffic from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m., 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The project has a current estimated completion date of November 2022.
For updates, visit us50info.com. For more information on the project, visit us50info.com/about or us50info.com/faq.
To view the project’s roadway closure times, visit us50info.com/impacts.