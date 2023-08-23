little mesa fire

Skyway WFM firefighters dig hand line around a smoldering tree near the fire perimeter. (Courtesy photo)

The containment of Little Mesa Fire is now at 40%. According to an Aug. 23 update from officials coordinating suppression efforts, weather has played a role in how the fire is being addressed.  

“Like much of the region, the fire area was mostly cloudy yesterday, with some gusty winds and light rain,” stated Wednesday’s Little Mesa Fire update release. “The southern area of the fire received about 1/10th inch of rain while the northern end was left without any measurable precipitation. Firefighters began extending the black (burned area) to tie in the previous day’s hand ignitions to Black Point Road, but only progressed about 400 yards before they were interrupted by rain and high humidity. The rest of the day was spent continuing to mop up and cold-trail the fire edge, a tedious but necessary step in gaining containment on any fire.”



