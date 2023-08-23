The containment of Little Mesa Fire is now at 40%. According to an Aug. 23 update from officials coordinating suppression efforts, weather has played a role in how the fire is being addressed.
“Like much of the region, the fire area was mostly cloudy yesterday, with some gusty winds and light rain,” stated Wednesday’s Little Mesa Fire update release. “The southern area of the fire received about 1/10th inch of rain while the northern end was left without any measurable precipitation. Firefighters began extending the black (burned area) to tie in the previous day’s hand ignitions to Black Point Road, but only progressed about 400 yards before they were interrupted by rain and high humidity. The rest of the day was spent continuing to mop up and cold-trail the fire edge, a tedious but necessary step in gaining containment on any fire.”
The release stated that on Wednesday, firefighters intended to make another attempt to tie in the ‘black’ they created during the firing operation on Monday into the Black Point Road to the south.”
The Little Mesa Fire — ignited by lightning — was first reported July 31. The blaze is currently reported to encompass 3,896 acres, but that is largely due to intentional burns in the area of the fire.
As explained to previous to the Montrose Daily Press, firefighters have taken advantage of the wildfire to assist in burning areas previously slated for controlled burns.
“It’s kind of a new concept,” explained Public Information Officer Niki Carpenter. “We’re not use to considering a natural fire to be beneficial. It does play a part in the ecosystem.”
These intentional-burn efforts have involved deploying a helicopter to drop plastic sphere dispensers, or PSDs — resembling ping pong balls — which are injected with flammable chemicals that ignite upon hitting the ground.
Carpenter said that the Little Mesa Fire likely won’t be considered 100% contained until October, coinciding with the onset of wetter, winter weather. A bulk of the firefighting efforts, however, are expected to be pulled back at the end of this month.
The Little Mesa Fire is located approximately 15 miles west, southwest of Delta, in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area. The fire has not spurred any evacuations, though it has led to temporary road closures in Delta County on Dry Mesa Road at the intersection with Escalante Rim Road and on USFS Dry Mesa Road at Sawmill Mesa Road junction. The GMUG National Forests has also issued a forest closure order for the area around the Little Mesa Fire and public access to the closure area is limited.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone