The Little Mesa Fire near Delta emerged from the weekend more than quadruple in size — but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
On Sunday, officials listed the wildfire as ecompasing 776 acres. By Monday, the official acreage had ballooned to 3,378 acres. This spike, explained Niki Carpenter, public information officer for the Little Mesa Fire, is due to a strategy shift in which the wildfire is being used as an opportunity to burn areas previously slated for controlled burns.
"It's tricky — it's kind of a new concept. We're not use to considering a natural fire to be beneficial," Carpenter said Monday afternoon. "It does play a role in the ecosystem."
The Little Mesa Fire — located approximately 15 miles west, southwest of the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area — was ignited by lightning and first reported July 31. Since then firefighters have worked to contain the fire, with a change in weather — approaching monsoon moisture bringing scattered showers — now enabling a strategy shift over in which helicopters are being employed to ignite areas previously slated for burns.
"Conditions were ideal to conduct helicopter aerial ignition operations to achieve resource benefits in a confine and contain suppression strategy from Black Point Road to Dry Mesa, Little Canyon, and the north end of Dry Mesa on Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service land. The helicopter covers more area, which contributed to the increase in acres," stated a Monday update on the fire.
"Aerial ignition operators use a plastic sphere dispenser (PSD) that look like ping pong balls," the update continued. "These balls are in a hopper that inject the balls with a chemical, then disperses them from the helicopter. The PSD then ignite and burn up once they reach the ground. This tool allows fire managers to target specific areas of vegetation to be burned."
The rationale behind this approach is based on the thinking that a natural fire — one that is not threatening structures — can be harnessed and incorporated in a beneficial way, allowing for the burning of pre-piled dead fuel in the area.
"It's a little confusing when something switches from a suppression to a natural resources benefit situation — it's kind of new to us too," Carpenter said, adding that such a shift is a fairly new approach in fighting wildfires.
In the case of the Little Mesa Fire, the mesa tops being intentionally ignited feature unburned islands of dead and downed vegetation, mostly of piñon and juniper.
While the dramatic acreage jump might seem alarming, Carpenter said that it deserves a bit of explanation.
"The interior of the fire area is not a contiguous burn," she said. "It's more of what we call a mosaic. You'll have pockets that are burning and pockets that are not — so, it's not a scorched Earth scenario."
While the shift in strategy has increased the acreage involved, the Little Mesa Fire is still not endangering any structures, nor has it spurred any evacuations. Temporary road closures in Delta County remain in effect, including on Dry Mesa Road at the intersection with Escalante Rim Road and on USFS Dry Mesa Road at Sawmill Mesa Road junction. The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests has also issued a forest closure order for the area around the Little Mesa Fire.
Additionally, officials are requesting that private drones not be used in the area, as that interferes with firefighting operations: "Remember, if you fly, we can't," stated Monday's release.
Carpenter said that the Little Mesa Fire likely won't be considered to be 100% contained until October, when weather events will put a damper on still smoldering areas — "some of the larger fuels may smolder for a longer amount of time" — but that firefighting resources will likely be pulled back later this month when the strategy shifts to a "patrol and suppression" mode.
As a reminder, people need to stay out of the Potholes Recreation Area. Helicopters are using the water there for suppression efforts.
