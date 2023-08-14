230815-news-little mesa fire

The Little Mesa Fire burns in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area near Delta. (Courtesy photo)

The Little Mesa Fire near Delta emerged from the weekend more than quadruple in size — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. 

On Sunday, officials listed the wildfire as ecompasing 776 acres. By Monday, the official acreage had ballooned to 3,378 acres. This spike, explained Niki Carpenter, public information officer for the Little Mesa Fire, is due to a strategy shift in which the wildfire is being used as an opportunity to burn areas previously slated for controlled burns. 



