From trade schools at the second annual Building Futures Construction Trade Fair, to Salon Polished owner Erin Liles presenting at Career Day, this week proved to students that there are a plethora of opportunities for them.
Career Day allows businesses and individuals who thrive in their field to teach and inspire the future workforce. On March 16 Columbine Middle School hosted the Career Day for its own eighth grade students, as well as those from Centennial Middle School, Olathe Middle High School, and Peak Virtual Academy.
“(It’s) just a good time for the kids to come and see what people do in our community and what’s out there,” said Centennial school counselor Matthew Piquette.
Career Day consisted of three sessions, which gave students the opportunity to watch three presentations on potential careers. Students were able to choose which of the presentations interested them most.
Piquette estimated there were 25 presenters from fields such as medical, trades and STEM, as well as the arts and that all schools had close to full attendance for the event.
“Now’s the time for you to pivot in eighth grade … it’s time for you to just really pivot and really plug yourself in,” said Steven Metheny, one of the presenters. Metheny earned a master's in electrical engineering and is the current Montrose Campus director for Colorado Mesa University.
He also reminded students that those who graduate from high school in Montrose County can attend the CMU Montrose Campus with a scholarship from the It Pays to Stay Montrose Success Fund. More information on this scholarship can be found on CMU’s website under the Montrose Campus page.
During this same time a little farther north of town, at Friendship Hall, was the second-annual Building Futures Construction Trade Fair. This event is hosted by the Western Slope Schools Career Collaborative (WSSCC), which encompasses the Montrose, Gunnison, Delta, and Ridgway school districts.
This event also ties to Montrose High School’s Career Pathways program. Local businesses and trade schools gathered to teach tenth-grade students about their fields and to even put structures together or learn to weld.
Although Gunnison students were on spring break, the number of sophomores at the fair was substantial. On top of the harmony of drills and hammers, it’s safe to say this trade fair started with a bang.
SMART, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Local Union No. 9 had a booth at this week’s trade fair. SMART’s training program partners with Western States College of Construction, who representatives of were also present to teach students at the event.
Their four-year sheet metal apprenticeship allows people 18 or older to earn money for on-the-job experience while also earning credit toward an associate degree through the college.
“We’re here to give kids an opportunity that, if college ain’t for them, that the trades is something that they can get into and make a lot of good money, plus have benefits and pensions and things like that,” said business representative for Local Union No. 9 Lon Comstock.
Academic Operations Manager for Western States Jordyn Grote said Western States hosts the Grand Junction Sheet Metal Campus, and also offers nearby programs in plumbing and pipefitting.
Other local businesses at the fair included Cooley’s HVAC of Hotchkiss, Sandoval Construction, Solar Energy International, and England Fence Co.
A few weeks ago John Steele, MCSD postsecondary coordinator, shared with the press the district’s appreciation of the local construction trades professionals who took part in the fair.
“This event would not be possible without our partnership with the Colorado Chapter of the International Code Council, and specifically the tireless efforts of Dan Reardon of Shums Coda Associates, who is instrumental in helping our school district put this event on,” said Steele.
The time from eighth grade to graduation is crucial for students to find their interests and decide what their lives will be like, and events like the trade fair and Career Day can help them.
