After nearly a year of discussions, Magic Circle Players is pursuing a $1 million fundraising campaign to renovate the exterior and interior of the 62-year-old theater.
The campaign, known as the Building Toward Our Future Campaign, fuels the company’s dream of a theater designed for community and entertainment.
“I would say that our players, the people who are here, know the magic that is here,” said Lisa Rediger, manager for the theater. “So for them, I think they know it, they feel it and they see it.”
The Magic Circle players may already be attuned to the magic offered by the theater, but Rediger added that overall, the tone toward the plans is one of excitement.
Plans for renovation include a larger, more efficient concessions area with an extended bar counter for guests to enjoy during intermissions and for socializing or leisure.
Seating booths reflecting a more classic architectural design will decorate the theater’s lobby, in addition to extra outdoor and indoor seating.
Overall, the goal is to facilitate a welcoming atmosphere for the community while providing classic theater nostalgia within the new designs. The outdoor seating area would accommodate patrons still wary of going back out in public due to the ongoing pandemic, but also allows a space for people to socialize and have a coffee while they relax.
The theater has plans for upgraded and expanded men and women’s bathrooms and adding carpeted changing areas. Rediger noted that the men are underserved in regards to the bathrooms.
One challenge the theater has regularly faced over its 63 seasons has been accommodating older patrons in need of extra seating, an issue that the new plans would address.
“We also have the younger ones who really like to come get a drink and stand more at a bar area,” said Rediger of the cross-generational plans for connection and socialization. “We want everyone to feel comfortable, whether they want to sit down or whether they want to stand at a bar – that need is being met.”
Since renovation discussions began in April 2021, the theater has been focused on starting the funding process, applying for grants and finding contractors. Fiscal responsibility has been a top priority, according to the theater manager.
As a nonprofit organization, Magic Circle Players remains conscious of the financial impact of each decision. Almost everything is reused, from costumes and prop storage. The theater aims to have funding in place before beginning the work.
The nonprofit company is currently in the project’s design stage, with designs already drawn up by a contracted architect.
“We have schematics drawn, we have our dreams drawn out and right now, we are in the process of the construction drawings and having an architect actually finish completing those exciting things,” said Rediger.
In terms of a project schedule, it’s still difficult for the team to set tangible goals. Rediger noted that she’s now relying on different components, such as funding, to come together before the team can know a definite timeline.
For now, she hopes for exterior work to begin in late spring or early summer. The project architect estimated that the construction contract may be ready for bidding in about two months.
“Because we use our buildings pretty consistently, we may have to continue with fundraising efforts and then do the indoor [work], perhaps even next summer. So I imagine we’re looking at maybe a two year process from now.”
Rediger said the dream would be to debut the newly renovated theater when they open its 65th season.
Once commenced, construction would likely take place during the 2023 summer. The theater manager anticipates adjusting the season’s typical schedule for a later start in order to accommodate the project. The building could remain empty for construction for approximately 14 weeks, Rediger predicted.
The nonprofit is slated to host its annual fundraiser, My Funny Valentine, on Feb. 11, 12 and 13, where performers will present “The Greatest Show.” The show will feature songs from the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” featuring Hugh Jackman, and will provide funds toward the capital project. The show comprises a cast of 40 performers, all chosen from community-wide auditions. The opening night dinner will be catered by The Stone House.
Rediger described Magic Circle Players as a “community treasure” that provides magic for both patrons and performers. She added that without a production crew, costume team or someone to build the set, the show would struggle to go on. At the end of the day, it takes every member of the team to do their part in creating the magic of live theater.
“I really think we try to create that atmosphere and that culture of community and inclusivity, and I love that in the theater,” Rediger said. “You’ve got all ages, all socioeconomic, all different people coming together for a common goal, and that’s a rare and unique experience.”
The theater invites anyone interested in donating to contact Our Town Matters, Magic Circle Players or the Montrose Community Foundation.
For more information, visit magiccircleplayers.com
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.