Local concern remains as state launches wolf-reintro plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is launching a management plan to reintroduce gray wolves in the western half of Colorado, which under Proposition 114 is required to be achieved by Dec. 31, 2023.
The Colorado Wildlife Commission voted Jan. 14 to begin creating the management plan, in what CPW Director Dan Prenzlow called a phased and flexible approach.
The controversial Prop 114 passed by a statewide vote in November 2020, worrying local livestock communities and officials.
Under the new law, CPW must develop the reintroduction plan for designated lands west of the Continental Divide; hold statewide hearings concerning scientific, economic and social considerations; obtain periodic public input to update the plan and use state money to help livestock owners prevent conflicts.
“We’re encouraged the Wildlife Commission is getting underway with the mandated planning process the statute requires. We want to make sure they continue to move forward efficiently,” Rob Edward, strategic adviser for the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, said.
“If paws aren’t on the ground by 2023, the state will have failed to obey the law. I understand there are elements of our population here that are concerned and would love to see this delayed indefinitely, but the law is clear.”
The species was extirpated in Colorado in the 1940s, although last year, CPW confirmed at least six wolves in Moffat County, as well as a wolf from the Snake River Pack in Wyoming in Jackson County. It remains illegal to kill a wolf in Colorado, despite the animal’s delisting as a federally protected species, which was recently challenged. (See related story.)
Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy is among those who are concerned about reintroducing the wolf to Colorado.
Caddy said the 2023 timeline is too hurried and more time should have been allowed to study where and how to best reintroduce wolves — for the animals’ sake, too.
“They’re trying to pace the process too fast. I think there needs to be a lot of studies done. You can’t do studies in just a couple of years,” he said.
“We need to know where wolves are going to be put. Will it work for the wolves? Will it work for the stockmen, for the recreationist? Are there going to be too many people in an area? Is that going to be a problem and stressor on the wolves?”
The state needs to go about reintroduction properly, with in-depth studies Caddy said cannot be completed within just a few years.
“Personally, I think if wolves are going to come back naturally, then the wolves are here. But when you start reintroducing an animal to an area that’s been removed for 80 to 100 years, what changes have been in that area … where are the other entities and stockmen in the area, how do they compete with the wolf in that environment?” Caddy also said.
“I’ve got a lot of questions on that and I don’t know what the answers are, but I do think we need to do more studies and not push the envelope too hard on that. I think a little common sense will go a long way.”
Edward said there is well-established science behind wolf reintroduction. The human element will require continued work and cooperation, he said.
“We need to work together and learn to adapt in our coexistence with wolves on the landscape again. We know that can be done,” he said.
But as far as getting wolves on the ground, the science is firmly established.
“Wolves are extremely good at what they do. If given half a chance, they will establish themselves once there are enough of them on the ground,” Edward said.
In places where wolves have been reintroduced, the basics of balancing wolves, livestock production and hunting are also fairly well established, he added.
“We just have to commit to continuing that conversation and exploration to going forward. … The world doesn’t end when wolves are on the ground.”
CPW will begin with a stakeholder process for input. That outreach entails gathering and sharing information; designing a process to meet the requirements under Prop 114; collaborating with technical experts and others and “fostering commitment and collaboration toward plan implementation,” according to provided statements by Reid DeWalt, CPW assistant director for Aquatics, Terrestrial and Natural Resources.
In addition to public meetings for input, questions and concerns, the state is creating a technical working group and a stakeholder working group to serve as advisory bodies to the Wildlife Commission.
The technical working group’s initial responsibilities are to propose conservation objectives and management strategies to incorporate into the a draft plan, and to develop the details of a damage prevention and compensation program.
The stakeholder advisory group will represent a range of viewpoints and geographic areas across the state and contribute to the plans the technical working group develops.
The Wildlife Commission is the decision-making body for plan development and is ultimately responsible for approving the plan. The commission has the authority to either speed up or slow down the planning process.
Caddy did not favor reintroducing wolves, but since the proposition passed, the state should take time to do it right, he said.
“They do these studies on various animals that take 10 to 15 years and now we’re going to do a study on wolves and reintroduce them in two years? It doesn’t sound like good science to me,” Caddy said.
Finding a place suitable for wolves will take money, not just time, he also said, and he’s concerned that in the end, wolves will be released in places without full consideration of how it will affect the animal.
“They’ll throw the wolves to the wolves in a lot of ways,” he said.
Edward said the ballot measure, which passed, is not going to be re-litigated and it is time to move forward.
“Colorado has a tremendous opportunity to do something we can all be proud of. That requires us all working together, understanding there are significant differences of opinion, but we can blaze a new path and remain civil,” he said.
CPW will be holding a virtual education and listening tour about wolf reintroduction from February through May to share information with the public and provide opportunities for public input on wolf conservation and management.
More information about wolves can be found at CPW’s Wolves in Colorado frequently asked questions page, cpw.state.co.us.
