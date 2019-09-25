San Juan Construction, Inc., along with Parsons Corporation, has been awarded a $139 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair Bucholz Army Airfield, at the U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
The total contract value includes base and options which is approximately $229 million.
“The whole team is thrilled about it,” SJC proposal manager and corporate small business officer Lisa Kerns said Tuesday.
San Juan Construction, Inc., 401 E. Main St., is a local construction company that has completed projects in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Indian Ocean Territories, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina, Washington, Okinawa and the outer Pacific islands.
SJC will work on installing potable and non-potable water line systems, lined water catchment and drainage systems, airfield pavement markings, runway and taxiway lighting systems, electric vault, and an airfield electrical distribution system along with upgrading airfield navigation aids for flight operations.
This construction will begin toward the end of the year, Kerns said.
Bucholz Army Airfield is in a remote, highly corrosive, humid and salt-laden environment that presents challenges as the Parson team will replace various components of the airfield, including the major runways, taxiways and parking aprons.
SJC has active on the Island of Kwajalein since 1996 and helped complete work on the Reagan Test Site, SJC Senior Vice President Carl Hawk said in a press release.
“We are pleased to continue our service to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and for the U.S. Army Garrison, Kwajalein Atoll; more so to team with Parsons on this very important mission,” he said.
“We understand the strategic significance of a fully operational Bucholz Airfield for the U.S. military in the Pacific theatre and are honored the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected Parsons for this important mission,” Parsons program manager Dave Bird said in a press release.
“Being teamed with San Juan Construction and Road and Highway Builders enhances Parsons multi-decade history of delivering thoughtful, predictable, safe and sustainably focused results represents the lowest risk, highest value option for the customer to ensure operations continue during the renovation.”
Montrose Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Sandy Head said SJC has been a valuable company in the area. The company has shipped jobs across the U.S. and overseas but its revenue stays here locally, she added.
“That’s always an economic benefit,” Head said. “But it also demonstrates that the quality of the companies that we have in our area.”
Bucholz Army Airfield Repair is a renovation project with phasing to accommodate a fully active runway throughout the entire duration of the renovation. Airfield repairs will be completed in one single phase, and airfield operations will continue to function during repairs.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
