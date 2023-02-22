Local educator looking to open Children’s Museum in town

Montrose Children's Museum, logo above, is looking for sponsorships and donations. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Children's Museum)

Mallory Shaffer has been an educator in the community for the last five years. Working at Northside for four years and now the guidance counselor at Vista Charter School, Shaffer recognizes the need for more educational programs and spaces for young students outside of the classroom. 

Now, she's looking for funding for a Montrose children's museum. 



