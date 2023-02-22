Local educator looking to open Children’s Museum in town

Mallory Shaffer has been an educator in the community for the last five years. Working at Northside for four years and now the guidance counselor at Vista Charter School, Shaffer recognizes the need for more educational programs and spaces for young students outside of the classroom.
Now, she's looking for funding for a Montrose children's museum.
Shaffer reveals that not every child in the community is into or able to access the outdoors and that this museum will be a place for kids to play and learn in a way conducive to their preferences.
“Education is the big focus but also just having fun. I think a lot of kids think that education is just reading books,” said Shaffer, highlighting that kids can learn in a variety of fun, creative ways.
So last April Shaffer developed the idea for the Montrose Children’s Museum. Since then the museum has received 501 C 3 non-profit status. Along with Shaffer, who is founder and executive director of the museum, there is a board of five members in the education and childcare fields working to get the venture off the ground.
They are looking for a location either on the southern end or in the middle of town in order to best serve not only Montrose, but nearby towns like Ridgway, Ouray, and Norwood. They hope to find and utilize an empty building rather than build from the ground up.
The intended demographic is kids aged one to 12, indicating that siblings of varying ages will all have a space at the museum. Eventually, they will offer after-school programs and camps over school holidays.
As a nonprofit, the children’s museum is now looking for donations and sponsorships in the hopes to open late this year.
Currently organizers are working with Montrose Community Foundation, who fiscally sponsored them in the past. This week Montrose Community Foundation launched a live donation page where individuals and businesses can donate money to get the Montrose Children’s Museum built. The link is available through the Montrose Children’s Museum Facebook and Instagram pages.
Aside from donating money on a monthly or one time only basis, businesses can sponsor the museum. These sponsorships do more than help the Montrose Children’s Museum; they also give the sponsors space within the museum to create an exhibit that showcases their brand and teaches children about their work.
For example, a grocery store could sponsor a mini grocery within the museum for kids to learn about money, or a construction company could create an exhibit that contains sand and children-grade equipment that emulates working on a construction site.
These exhibits also range in price and size. There are three exhibit packages from which a potential business can choose.
A small exhibit will cost between $3,000-$5,000 and will consist of a small mobile unit for kids to interact with, such as a tabletop activity. The medium exhibit package costs $6,000-$10,000. This package would give the sponsor a bigger, stationary unit. Both small and medium exhibits will switch out every six to 12 months.
The third package will range from $10,000 or more and would be a permanent exhibit that is one large stationary unit or multiple smaller units. Businesses may decide how much involvement they have with construction of these exhibits, either helping design elements or leaving it to the Montrose Children’s Museum and construction team. The museum looks to have at least eight small, five medium, and five large exhibits at any time.
These exhibits will also have QR codes for parents to scan and gain info on the businesses that sponsor them.
Businesses not looking to open an exhibit but still looking to support the museum can sponsor starting at $1,000 or more and will be recognized in the museum’s interactive sponsorship wall.
What Montrose has that other children museums in large cities do not are more local, supportive businesses, said Shaffer, calling the museum a community-focused project.
The museum states: “We are building a community-supported place where businesses introduce their brand and purpose through learning initiatives and play.”
The museum will also create five part-time and two full-time jobs to help with employment gaps, said Shaffer.
Speaking of gaps, one of the goals for this museum is to help bridge educational gaps. As a teacher, Shaffer saw gaps in her student’s learning, especially in at-risk kids. This museum will offer another chance for these students to catch up in an interactive, enjoyable way.
To support these endeavors, visit the links and information provided on the Montrose Children’s Museum Facebook page and on Instagram @montrosechildrensmuseum.