It’s no secret that housing, especially housing that many members of the workforce can afford, is in high demand and short supply in Montrose County and around Colorado. In the State House, legislators are taking aim at the issue with a handful of bills, one of which has become controversial as it would take big zoning decisions out of the hands of some local governments.
“Zoning is the most important thing local governments do,” said Emilee Powell, executive of the Grand Junction-based nonprofit Housing Resources for Western Colorado.
But it’s not clear how much of an impact the bill would have here. Senate Bill 23-213, or “Land Use,” was the most-accessed bill on the General Assembly’s website as of Thursday, and it would eliminate some local control — but not as much in Montrose as elsewhere.
Still, Montrose officials, both city and county, have already voiced their opposition to the over 100-page long bill, along with multiple local leaders across the state, including the mayors of nearby Ridgway and Ouray.
The sweeping bill was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Dominick Moreno and Democratic representatives Iman Jodeh and Steven Woodrow. According to the governor’s office, it’s the product of over 100 meetings with local officials and housing experts, as well as research into related policies in other states.
In Montrose, local officials are concerned with how much power it takes out of local hands.
“We feel that it is an enormous overreach by the state government in an attempt to insert themselves into local government decisions,” said Montrose Mayor Dave Frank.
While Powell’s organization doesn’t typically take positions on legislation, she said she understands both sides of this issue.
“I totally see where the local governments are coming from,” she said. “But if local governments aren't going to address the crisis, then the state is going to say ‘We’ll do it for you.”
Local stakeholders and experts voiced varying viewpoints on the bill and what impact it would have in Montrose. Some said it may have little impact here and is unlikely to pass, but might make a bigger difference in denser Front Range municipalities.
Susan Barrientos, executive director of the Montrose County Housing Authority, said she agreed with local officials who voiced opposition to the bill.
“The best decisions for Montrose are those made at the local level,” she said via email.
The bill, if passed, would have the most impact on Colorado’s largest municipalities; it does not impact county governments. Municipalities classed as Tier 1 Urban Municipalities, such as Denver, much of the Denver Region, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction would face the strictest changes.
In these places, governments would have to adjust their zoning codes, or adopt a model state code, to allow for denser housing in residential areas and could not reserve neighborhoods solely for single-family homes. These cities would also have to allow for multifamily development near transit stations, and would be required to allow the construction of accessory dwelling units on properties, also known as “granny flats” or “mother-in-law suites.”
Tier 2 Urban Municipalities, like Monument, as well as places classified as Rural Resort Job Centers, like Telluride ,would face somewhat less strict rules, while those dubbed Non-urban Municipalities, including Montrose, would get off the easiest, except for the smallest communities, like Ridgway, that would only be impacted by rules banning occupancy requirements.
Cities classified as Non-urban Municipalities would not be subject to the requirements regarding transit stations or allowing denser developments like four-plexes in residential neighborhoods, but they would need to allow for the construction of accessory dwelling units. They would also be barred from setting occupancy limits, such as limits on how many unrelated roommates can live together, and minimum square footage requirements not based on health or safety.
The city of Montrose’s comprehensive plan, approved in 2021, already includes an objective encouraging accessory dwelling units downtown and recommends “Allowing accessory dwelling units wherever feasible.”
According to the city’s website, accessory dwelling units may be built in certain areas of Montrose. The city’s Redevelopment Overlay District Program allows property owners to apply to build second residences on lots of 2,075 square feet and provides information on the benefits of doing so; however, the overlay does not cover the entire city.
John Renfrow, a founder of Renfrow Realty who handles commercial deals, said if the bill is passed it could open up new opportunities for developers in some municipalities, but he still has concerns.
“If you have a municipality that’s really prohibiting growth, from a developer aspect that would be a plus,” he said of the proposed legislation. But he doesn’t think Montrose fits that bill, and said local officials have been “amazing” at working with development.
If the bill goes through, Renfrow said, some municipalities “are gonna be at the mercy of the state, and the state does not have an overall master plan.”
Doug Dragoo, a founder of Colorado Outdoors, which has over 50 acres left to develop, said whether or not the bill passes would be unlikely to impact building plans. He said the bill would be more likely to impact denser communities, but would likely make little difference in Montrose, which still has plenty of land left to develop.