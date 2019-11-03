Scott Fly Rod Company’s recent success on the international stage isn’t just a win for the business but shows how vigorous the Montrose manufacturing field is, said the company’s president, Jim Bartschi.
He said this is especially the case in fly fishing as the city is home to his own business and Mayfly Outdoors, the parent company of Abel and Ross Reels.
“It’s a unique attribute for Montrose,” Bartschi said.
Scott Fly Rod Company recently came back to Montrose from the International Fly Tackle Dealer show last month in Denver with some notable awards.
The company won both for Best in Show Fly Rod and Best in Show Overall for the company’s new Sector series fly rods. Sector series consists of 18 new rods and costs $985.
This is the fourth Best in Show Fly Rod award in five years for Scott Fly Rod Company and its third Best in Show Overall award during that same span.
These honors are even more prominent as the voters who decide the winners are also professionals in the fly rod game, Bartschi said.
“It’s a real knowledgeable base that’s voting on these,” he said. “It’s a nice validation for all of the hard work that the team has put into them.”
IFTD is the largest international gathering of fly fishing manufacturers, retailers, sales reps, media and fly fishing organizations in the world, according to its website.
Bartschi said these recent accomplishments are all the more noteworthy considering its the biggest fly fishing gathering on the globe with representation from 42 different countries.
“It was a packed field, so it’s always an honor to take home awards like that,” he said. “We love to bring them home from the show and share them with everybody on the team here.”
Awards like this also show the care and time the staff takes to create such fly rods.
They’re made out of “the highest track aerospace” material with the components being cut on milling machines out of aircraft grade bar stock aluminum, Bartschi said.
“There’s just a lot of tech in a fly rod,” Bartschi said. “... We’re making them at the top end of performance.”
Because of this, he said some of the fly rods take years of development with many of them being tested all over the world.
“It takes a big team both internally and externally,” said Bartschi. “A lot of our (research and development) investment is to make a product like that.”
Scott Fly Rod Company is at 2355 Air Park Way. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-5 p.m. on Fridays.
