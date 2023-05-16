Local hospitals are still figuring out what a new transparency law means for them

Montrose Regional Health offers many services likely addressed by a new bill aimed at increasing hospital transparency. (Courtesy/MRH)

Hospitals that don’t provide services like tubal ligations, gender-affirming care for transgender patients and certain end-of-life care will soon have to say so publicly thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis on May 10.

Western Slope hospitals including Montrose Regional Health, Delta Health and Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, provide some of the services likely to be addressed by the new law — and the institutions are still figuring out what it means.



