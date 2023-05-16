Local hospitals are still figuring out what a new transparency law means for them

Hospitals that don’t provide services like tubal ligations, gender-affirming care for transgender patients and certain end-of-life care will soon have to say so publicly thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis on May 10.
Western Slope hospitals including Montrose Regional Health, Delta Health and Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, provide some of the services likely to be addressed by the new law — and the institutions are still figuring out what it means.
House Bill 23-1218, which was sponsored by all Democrats and passed for the most part along party lines, focuses on reproductive, end-of-life and LGBTQ+ services which hospitals may not provide due to ethical reasons as an institution or a lack of providers willing and able to perform a specific procedure or service.
“Everyone deserves to know what services they can get where,” said Rep. Kyle Brown, one of the bill’s sponsors. “We’re not asking these providers to do anything differently, but what we are asking is to be more transparent.”
Brown explained that while hospitals may not offer services for various reasons, patients need to know upfront where they can get certain care in order to save money, avoid confusion and better plan for their healthcare. For example, patients have reported being unaware hospitals did not provide tubal ligations, which patients sometimes request during a C-section to avoid a second surgery until they were already in the facility to give birth.
The law requires the state to convene a group of stakeholders to work out the specifics and determine by next August exactly which procedures hospitals will have to address. Facilities will then need to produce a form clearly showing which services are not available, which will be presented to patients seeking reproductive, LGBTQ+ or end-of-life care.
Some broader categories including contraception, sterilization and HIV-related care are already addressed in the bill, while the stakeholder group will come up with a more precise list.
To find out what services local patients can seek out, the Daily Press asked local hospitals if they provided 13 types of services likely to be included, identified through reading the bill and other coverage of the issue: contraception, sterilization, pregnancy, termination of a pregnancy, gender-affirming care, HIV-related care, family-building services for LGBTQ+ families, preventative medication for HIV (PreP), palliative care, services identified in advanced directives, hospice care, withdrawal of nutrition services and aid-in-dying medication.
Locally, Montrose Regional Health provides for many of these services, except for withdrawal of nutrition services for patients near the end of their life, aid-in-dying medication, some gender-affirming surgeries and elective abortions. However, the facility will “induce labor prematurely if there are severe birth defects with the baby or significant risk to the mother’s life,” according to Chief Ancillary Services and Marketing Officer Leann Tobin. She said the system will provide referrals for services it does not provide.
“Montrose Regional Health is supportive and provides equal healthcare services to all,” she said via email. “We do not deny or restrict care to the LGBTQ+ community and provide the same care to everyone regardless of their sexual orientation or how they identify.”
The system provides contraception, sterilization and pregnancy management services on the reproductive healthcare front, and allows patients to be identified by their preferred gender. Providers will care for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive patients and can perform some gender-confirming surgeries such as mastectomies. They also provide referrals for treatments and counseling services they cannot provide.
For patients near the end of their life, MRH provides inpatient hospice care or referral to outpatient hospice care, end-of-life counseling and palliative care, and honors the wishes identified in patients’ advance directives.
“There are no physicians on our medical staff who are willing to withdraw nutrition services, nor are there any physicians who are willing to prescribe the aid-in-dying medications,” according to Tobin.
Other nearby providers did not address whether they provided such services.
“Delta Health will await the CDPHE rulemaking process related to this bill and will comply with the law when it becomes effective and has been operationalized. Delta Health is committed to transparency with our patients and community,” Delta Health Director of Marketing Jacqueline Davis said via email. “Any care or procedure that cannot be performed at Delta Health is discussed between the provider and the patient where options and referrals have always been determined.”
Saint Mary's, which is a Catholic hospital, follows the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Healthcare Services approved by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“The ERDs outline a commitment to respecting every human life from conception until natural death.” Media Relations Manager Sara Quale said via email. “Our practices also are rooted in the commitment to promote and defend human dignity and care for the poor and vulnerable.”
Saint Mary’s also did not address whether it provides the specific services the MDP inquired about. Quale directed the MDP to a page on the provider’s web page addressing basic principles of Catholic healthcare, which does not refer to any specific procedures.
“The vast majority of our patients engage in direct discussions with their personal healthcare provider and understand the guidelines that St. Mary’s Medical Center follows. We also provide a general overview of Catholic Healthcare on our website to help inform those discussions,” she said. “That communication is essential to building a trusting relationship. When a patient requests a service that we do not provide, we offer information and education about options for receiving care.”
The Catholic ERDs do address some services, for example, noting sterilization of men or women, such as vasectomy or tubal ligations, cannot be performed, but procedures with a primary goal of curing an ailment that result in sterilization are permitted.
The 2018 rules also appear to address, and forbid, hormonal (such as the pill) and barrier (such as condoms) birth control methods: “The Church cannot approve contraceptive interventions that either in anticipation of the marital act or in its accomplishment or in the development of its natural consequences, have the purpose, whether as an end or a means, to render procreation impossible.”
However, Saint Mary’s website says: “Our gynecology practices offer a full range of women’s health services.”
Quale said the system will study and follow the new law, and will implement new communications processes as required.