Broadband access for students this school year is more important than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic shifting how schools provide instruction both in-person and remotely. While multiple studies have found the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the broadband divide across low-income and ethnicity lines, state officials, school districts and internet service providers are working to lessen that impact.
State announces broadband partnership
With knowledge of this disparity, Gov. Jared Polis said, “The question before us is how can we make sure that every child has access to high quality broadband, especially during the pandemic?”
On Wednesday, Polis announced how thousands of low-income student households in Colorado will get access to free and low-cost internet options for the 2020-21 school year.
“That learning at home component is really more important than ever before,” he said. “No matter where you live … anywhere in our state, we need to make sure that the access piece at home is there and in place for if or when a school needs to convert to online only learning to contain an outbreak.”
Polis added, “There are still far too many kids at home that lack access to high speed broadband. Without broadband, without access, students are unable to participate in remote learning. That’s why the State of Colorado, attorney general’s office, Department of Education are taking steps today to ensure that every family in Colorado has access to broadband internet.”
During the press conference, Polis and Phil Weiser, Colorado’s attorney general, shared details about T-Mobile’s nationwide effort to provide internet access to underserved students, called Project 10Million. T-Mobile will provide up to 34,000 low-income student households in Colorado with a free Wi-Fi hotspot and 100 GB of data per year for free.
This effort fulfills one of T-Mobile’s commitments within an agreement reached last fall with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. In October 2019, after previously joining a multi-state lawsuit to block the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, the attorney general’s office negotiated a settlement in which T-Mobile committed to various actions to increase broadband internet access for Coloradans, including providing free internet connectivity and equipment to households with school-age children. That commitment will help bridge the digital gap among students across the state.
“Now more than ever, expanding access to affordable broadband internet is necessary to ensure equitable online educational opportunities for all children in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our entire society, including our education system, which is working to provide opportunities for online learning,” said Weiser.
“Given the existing lack of access to broadband for many students, the Wi-Fi hotspots provided by T-Mobile and $2 million from the Colorado Department of Education will meet a critical need and be felt immediately by school-aged children throughout Colorado. This will help to narrow the homework gap.”
Local partnership continues
Given the recency of this partnership, it is unclear how much money school districts will receive to address broadband access. Still, Montrose County School District appreciates the support and district Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said, “Montrose County School District, like all districts throughout the state, will be grateful for any and all resources we receive to improve broadband access for our economically disadvantaged and rural families. Dependable internet is vital for our families and student’s current learning needs and we are awaiting details for the Colorado Department of Education about this initiative.”
A recent survey from the Department of Education Initiative estimated $65,000 Colorado students lack access to the internet. Polis acknowledged that providers have worked with local districts to provide low-cost options, but still more can be done to bridge the broadband divide. Polis mentioned Delta-Montrose Electric Association as one of the many rural, electric co-ops stepping up.
“Delta-Montrose Electric Association through its subsidiary Elevate did 400 homes, offering free home installation, two free months of service for students and their teachers and Elevate boosted its internet speeds to 1 GB per second for every customer in their service area, no matter what they were able to pay,” Polis said.
Following MCSD’s transition to remote learning this past spring, Elevate worked with the district to help families.
“When it became necessary to suspend classes, we worked with the district to develop a program specifically for families with students in the home,” Becky Mashburn, marketing and communications manager for DMEA said in March. “Families are now facing a reality where one or more of the parents may be telecommuting, while students access online educational resources — there is a definite need for fast, reliable internet and increased bandwidth.”
That need is still present in the community and local and state partners are working to ensure students can keep learning and teachers can keep educating.
Mashburn said the company was grateful for the governor’s appreciation. She also said, the company’s support of the community is being continued.
“We have been blessed to be able to support our communities during this time, and we intend to continue doing what we can to ensure neither students nor teachers are held back by their internet connection,” Mashburn said.
For the 2020-21 school year, Elevate created a new educational assistance program that provides families with students in the home, as well as local educators, with free service installation and one month of free internet service. The company has vouchers to help teachers with additional COVID-19 expenses.
Mashburn added, “We also have a limited supply of $50 vouchers, which the program participants can elect to send to a teacher of their choice. We know it won’t cover all classroom costs, but we hope it helps cover some of the additional costs teachers are experiencing as they implement COVID-safety practices.”
To sign up for assistance, visit https://www.elevateinternet.com/connectstudents.
Broadband access in our area
According to the Colorado School District Community Needs Inventory administered by CDE and Colorado Education Initiative from March 27 to April 4, 65,860 students lack access to the internet at home. That’s approximately 8% of students in represented districts.
Montrose and Delta school districts were included in data of the west central region. The data shows an estimated 8% of students lack access to the internet at home in the region.
Marzano Research, Institute of Education Sciences with the U.S. Census Bureau also conducted a study about student access to broadband across the state, which exposed how remote learning has deepened the digital divide between Colorado students. However, access to broadband for students in Montrose and Delta districts have remained high. MCSD students ages 5-19 with broadband access in town was 99.4%. Delta County School District students access was 99.79%.
Jenkins said the district is in discussions with local internet service providers to offer more accessible wireless networks to families. The district is also making plans to support students.
“Internally, MCSD is in the process of creating two Wi-Fi zones for the community to use,” Jenkins said. “They’ll be at Montrose High School and Olathe Middle/High School with designated areas in the parking lot, which will be identified with signs.”
Jenkins said the district is also prepared to expand the service to meet students’ needs.
Since closing the district last March to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said MCSD has made progress in getting students access to the internet.
“The district has been intentional to help families get connected with working, dependable reliable access,” Jenkins said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to help families. We included a question in the surveys asking families about internet access at home to ensure instructional materials can be accessed during remote learning.”
As the state partners with internet service providers to address broadband access, locally MCSD and internet providers are continuing their collaboration so teachers and students can have a successful year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.