When the call came for ballistic gear no longer in use, area law enforcement agencies answered.
Last week, the Governor’s Office, through the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, asked agencies around the state to send surplus body armor and ballistic helmets to collection points at armories. Destination: Ukraine, to help war efforts there.
The state said during the short collection period, more than 25 agencies contributed more than 1,000 helmets and about 840 complete sets of body armor.
The Montrose Police Department, 7th Judicial District’s Colorado State Probation Office, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Gunnison Police Department and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office were among regional agencies to answer the call. They gave vests and helmets that National Institute of Justice standards deemed “expired,” but which are still serviceable.
Agency heads said they were glad to help.
“I thought it was a worthy effort and we were proud, along with Colorado State Probation, to participate in the effort,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
The MPD brought 31 ballistic vests and 10 helmets to the collection point at the National Guard armory in Grand Junction on Monday, along with six helmets from the local probation department. As of the drop-off time of 1 p.m. that day, the contribution was said to be the largest single one provided to that particular collection point.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office contributed 12 ballistic vests, which were sent along with the batch from the police department.
“It was something we felt we could help mankind with to save a life. We felt good about that,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The GCSO contributed between 15 to 20 vests, Gunnison County Undersheriff Adam Murdie reported.
The GPD’s contribution was immediately available and it wasn’t clear what other regional agencies might have made donations; some did not have enough unused ballistic helmets and vests to spare.
Lillard received the call through the Colorado Department of Public Safety, as well as the County Sheriffs of Colorado. Hall received a similar request from CDPS, along with the state’s association of police chiefs.
In a March 8 letter to law enforcement agencies, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs asked for donations by 3 p.m. Monday, March 14.
“The Ukrainian people are fighting for the survival of their sovereign nation. We have an opportunity to help save lives in this battle for democracy,” the letter states.
The Ukrainian military, president and everyday citizens are fighting Russian forces after Vladimir Putin invaded at the end of February.
In facing the world’s third-largest army, Ukraine is outgunned. Hundreds of thousands of citizens have fled to other countries as refugees in order to escape the danger; Putin is said to have attacked civilian targets, including a maternity hospital.
Western leaders are treading carefully to avoid nuclear war while expressing support for Ukraine.
The United States and other countries imposed sanctions on Russia and multiple businesses suspended operations in that country.
In Colorado, prior to sending out the appeal for body armor, Gov. Jared Polis directed state agencies to review contracts to determine if any were with businesses owned by the Russian state either directly or as subcontractors. An executive order said to terminate such contracts, and also directed the Office of Information Technology to firm up the infrastructure against Russian-based cyber attacks.
The same day, Feb. 24, Polis condemned Putin and asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax while advancing the transition to cleaner energy.
He further informed the U.S. State Department and Ukrainian ambassador that Colorado is ready to welcome refugees. The state is home to an estimated 11,000 Ukrainians.
Polis in a March 9 statement said body armor and ballistic helmets could help save lives — and because there is surplus, it can be put to good use in stopping Putin. However, to ensure safety standards, the gear was only accepted from law enforcement agencies, who were directed to drop off what they could by 3 p.m. Monday.
In a subsequent announcement, Polis thanked the contributing agencies.
“In the true spirit of Colorado, I am proud that Colorado law enforcement stepped up to support the brave people of Ukraine,” he said.
“We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom and this surplus body armor is urgently needed to help save lives, stop Putin’s ruthless aggression and save Ukraine.”
For local agencies, the “surplus” is in ballistic gear that is considered expired and thus, no longer usable in Colorado — but that it is still functional.
“Body armor is very expensive to buy. By NIJ standards, ballistic vests usually expire at five years. Once that piece of armor expires, it creates severe liability for any law enforcement agency to continue to allow it to be used,” Hall said.
“Chances are the armor will still provide protection, or at least (some) protection. At this point in the Ukraine situation, I am sure they will take anything they can get.”
Ceramic or Kevlar plates inserted inside the vests can slow or stop rounds, as well as limit shrapnel injuries, Lillard said.
The MCSO’s donated vests were in storage after hitting the five-year mark.
“It (replacement) does become very expensive, but it’s necessary,” he said. “ … We were definitely graced with our taxpayers helping outfit us with very good equipment.”
That, in turn, is part of why he was able to release the 12 vests for Ukraine. The donation was “a little bit to help out where we can,” Lillard said.
“I would like to thank (Probation) Chief Rob Omer and Colorado State Probation for donating to the Ukraine effort in solidarity with the Montrose Police Department,” Hall said. “I think it will absolutely make a difference.”
Hall also said that if he had more ballistic gear to spare he would donate it.
“We were proud to participate in those efforts. If it just saves one life, it’s more than worth it,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.