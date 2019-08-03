Local American Legion veterans hope a new law, signed by President Donald Trump this week, will give their Legion posts a boost.
The LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service) declares the United States has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941, when the country entered into WWII.
That effectively honors about 1,600 U.S. service members who died during previously “undeclared” periods of war, according to the American Legion. It also allows for about 6 million previously ineligible service members to join the American Legion as well as access its programs and benefits.
“I think it’s a long time coming,” said Daniel Tyler, commander of the Montrose American Legion post.
Tyler went on to explain the Legion as a whole has been pushing legislation like this “for 100 years.” This year is the 100th anniversary of the veteran organization.
Hopes are high this new law could help the Olathe and Montrose American Legion posts to gain more members, as the organization has seen membership steadily decline over the years. The local posts didn’t have exact numbers on how severely membership has waned, but did admit they’ve struggled to gain new members.
“I don’t think they’re going to be swamping us, but I think there’s a chance we could get a pretty good amount,” said Tom Shipley, a retired Army and Marine Corps veteran who currently serves as the senior vice-commander for the Olathe American Legion Post.
Tyler said he could realistically see the local posts grow by as much as 10 percent — not a dramatic number, but enough to possibly give the organizations a shot in the arm.
One example of vets who weren’t able to access Legion benefits and programs but are now are those who served between WWII and the Korea Conflict.
“Their feelings were hurt,” Tyler said of vets who have tried to join in the past but weren’t eligible due to the timing of their service. “They think, ‘I joined, I was ready to go — the only thing is when I joined, there was no shooting going on.’”
Shipley said when vets “raise their right hand,” that means they’re ready to fight.
“That makes you a vet, whether you go to combat or not — the fact that you were willing and ready.”
But there are more veterans the new law helps than just those who served in a time previously not declared as wartime. Tyler said the fact that “everybody” can serve now might bring awareness to folks who were always eligible but didn’t know they were.
The main hurdle in adding members might not be a problem of eligibility, however. It may be a problem with apathy.
Shipley said younger veterans seem to be different from older veterans in that they’re less willing to serve in the American Legion.
While there are many benefits the American Legion offers, it is first and foremost a service organization.
“Some of the younger guys just have it wrong,” Shipley said. “They only want to know, ‘What am I going to get out of it?’”
Shipley, Tyler and Olathe Post Commander Vernon Glover all expressed some concern about the future of the American Legion.
“If nobody steps up to join, pretty soon there won’t be anyone in it,” said Glover.
And while the posts struggle to gain younger members, they admit that’s exactly what they need.
“We need some younger blood,” said Shipley.
“I have two Desert Storm (veterans in the Montrose Legion), and I don’t have any Iraqi Freedom,” Tyler said.
Tyler and Shipley both said the posts they serve would use the new law as an opportunity to raise awareness about the American Legion and newfound eligibility.
Tyler said he plans to advertise the fact many who weren’t able to before are now able to join — both in radio and newspaper ad campaigns.
Justin Tubbs is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press.
