Local legislators cast worried eye on budget, citing decreased state revenue

The cuts are coming, Montrose-area legislators warned, citing decreased state revenue as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as declining oil and gas revenue.
Lawmakers in June already trimmed the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to about $30 billion, with a slim 2.86% general fund reserve, The Colorado Sun reported. (Fiscal year 2021 began July 1.)
“But my main concern is, what about next year?” Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican, said earlier in the week, during a legislative update for Montrose constituents.
Coram told the Montrose Daily Press the money troubles started before the pandemic, with the decline in oil and gas revenues, and industry layoffs.
“We were expecting some decline, but nothing like what we ended up with. We’ve got natural resources, agriculture and tourism that are all being hammered pretty hard, because of what’s going on right now,” Coram said.
“I think we’ll have less money to operate with next year than we did this year. Our budget starts July 1. We had March, April, May and June, and I’m not sure how much it’s going to pick up in the next six months.
“I’m very concerned.”
House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, also voiced concerns, calling the situation “spooky,” especially when it comes to rural areas getting funding for critical needs that already are lacking, such as mental health services.
“All of the cash accounts were swept in order to maintain a balanced budget this year. The next budget is really where it’s going to hurt the most,” he said.
“On top of it, we don’t have the economic activity. It could really be brutal for everybody.”
Although tourist traffic is visible, the revenue from lodging, restaurants and other such businesses is down, Catlin said.
The state is incurring more expenses because of the pandemic, while at the same time, bringing in less revenue, also due in part to the pandemic.
When lawmakers again meet to set the budget, there will be deeper cuts, Catlin said: “That’s the reality.”
“Probably everybody is going to get a haircut,” Coram said. “We’re looking at 10% this year and I expect that it’s going to be at least that or more next year.
“The world as we know it right now is not normal. Our big issues are education, transportation and corrections. That’s what uses up the majority of the funds.”
The state was already behind on funding education, Coram added. This year, the K-12 education budget took a $650 million cut and higher education got hit by $500 million, he said. The cuts were offset with CARES Act money, but Coram does not expect the state will be able to do that next fiscal year.
Balancing the budget as required will be challenging, Catlin said.
“It’s tougher than it looks. That really is the problem, because we see all of the people (state employees) doing some of the things we expect them to be doing, but we’re running out of momentum and cash flow.
“It’s going to be worrisome.”
Colorado has seen its share of disasters, usually, natural ones such as flood or fire in one or more parts of the state. But a prolonged public health emergency because of a virus pandemic is a new challenge.
“We have never been in a situation like this before. Usually, a 30-day executive order is for flood, fire, something like that. We’ve never been in something that’s lasted three or four months,” said Coram.
Colorado Revised Statute gives the governor the responsibility of addressing dangers posed by disasters, along with the authority to issue executive orders, proclamations and regulations, or amend or rescind them. These “have the force and effect of law,” according to the statute, which says the state of disaster emergency shall continue — for up to 30 days — until the governor finds the threat has passed or the disaster has been sufficiently dealt with.
The state of disaster can continue beyond the 30 days if renewed by the governor; however, the Legislature can, by joint resolution, terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time, forcing the governor to rescind such an order.
A resolution cannot move forward if it is not allowed to be heard in the state House and Senate; Coram said his party has not been able to get resolutions heard.
Catlin said everyone’s experience, up until now, has been with emergencies lasting up to 30 days, but never one that has extended for four months and counting, and Gov. Jared Polis hasn’t had to come before the Legislature to extend or reauthorize his orders.
“I think it’s something we ought to look at when we can get back in session. The Legislature needs to be involved in this too. I think we could build a better system,” Catlin said.
“We’re not doing this (response) as a government, we’re doing this just by executive order, and that concerns me.”
Coram said he would like to see the executive branch work more with the legislative branch.
“We are operating on executive order. We passed the budget, but the governor through executive orders has the power to withhold some of those funds. I understand he has the power to do this, but I would truly like to see the executive branch working closer with the legislative branch to make this a team effort. That’s my frustration,” he said.
Members of House and Senate leadership are meeting in August to discuss related issues, he said, but without any representatives from rural areas at the table, rural Colorado is “voiceless.”
“It’s one of those places where I think the system needs work,” Catlin said. “We need to think about what this is going to look like in the future. What is the end of this? Our system works as the three branches and the only way the Legislature can limit the executive right now is through the court system. We didn’t think about how long an emergency could last.”
