Local medical teams head to Honduras; establish fund for future missions

From left, Ben Maxwell, registered nurse; Dr. Vin Singh; Jason Browder, physician assistant, and Mary Jean Icasiano, surgical technician, are part of a 27-member team on its way to Honduras to perform critical surgical procedures and other work. (Courtesy photo/Sarah Judkins)

A local surgical team is taking its members’ skills to Honduras to serve others — and to gain critical perspective.

Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Sarah Judkins and Dr. Vin Singh are part of a 27-person team now en route to aid others through One World Surgery; they departed for Denver Friday and begin the flight to Honduras Saturday, Oct. 29. The mission lasts a week, but was a year in the making — and it is no vacation, not even for children who are accompanying their parents.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

