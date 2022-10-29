Local medical teams head to Honduras; establish fund for future missions

A local surgical team is taking its members’ skills to Honduras to serve others — and to gain critical perspective.
Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Sarah Judkins and Dr. Vin Singh are part of a 27-person team now en route to aid others through One World Surgery; they departed for Denver Friday and begin the flight to Honduras Saturday, Oct. 29. The mission lasts a week, but was a year in the making — and it is no vacation, not even for children who are accompanying their parents.
“The idea when you go on trips like this is you fill your cup with why you put in the long hours. I think surgery is an impactful way to change somebody’s life and, in a real obvious way, with orthopedics, or fixing a hernia,” Judkins, the team leader, said.
She is expecting an itinerary filled with surgeries for hernias, gallbladder, cancer, and also feeding tube placement for a child at the Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos Children’s Home, which is affiliated with One World Surgery.
The arrangement might also include her and other team members contributing to tasks such as cooking or gardening at the children’s home; Judkins said her two children will be performing those kinds of tasks.
Neither she nor Singh is a stranger to surgical missions.
“I’ve been doing global health for about 20 years,” Singh said. “What I really like about it is it’s really refreshing and gives you a better view of how grateful the world is. With this particular group, One World Surgery, this will be my third trip to Honduras.”
COVID response led to a suspension of such trips, but when restrictions eased, Singh was driven to continue.
“It’s exhilarating. We get to teach again. We get to meet new people. We get to experience the world through the eyes of people who don’t have as much,” he said.
Judkins, while in residency, worked at a hospital in Kenya for two months as part of a mission. She hopes for future postings in the Dominican Republic.
“I’ve always been interested in doing surgical volunteerism, if you will, not just medical, but going where we can utilize our unique skill set where it is really needed,” she said.
Her own hope had been to find a mission to which she could take her eldest children to teach them about the rest of the world; One World Surgery allows minors above a certain age to come with parents. “Kids are the greatest ambassadors for boing to another country,” Judkins said.
She, her husband Dr. Tim Judkins, and their children all speak Spanish. Judkins said the children will be doing age-appropriate tasks, such as housekeeping and working on the farm at the NPH Children’s Home.
“The goal is multifaceted, obviously. This organization has set it up so they don’t just allow you to bring families, they encourage it. It think that also helps give a little insight into what your nurse-wife or husband is doing. It helps with perspective, especially in a place like this, where we’re all living, eating and working together, maybe a little more so than in the States,” she said.
Although at 24, he isn’t a kid anymore, Singh’s son, Arjun, was also looking forward to his second medical mission trip to Honduras. Arjun Singh, a medical assistant who is eyeing the University of Colorado Anschutz Campus for medical school, will be assisting and observing the local team.
“It was a unique experience. It was nice to feel like I was contributing to the betterment of somebody else’s life and to see health care through a different lens,” he said.
“It was a nice reminder and nice justification of my career choice. I am looking forward to this. I learned a lot. I also got a glimpse into the lives and cultures in locations I wouldn’t have seen without this opportunity.”
One World Surgery was founded through the efforts of the Daly, Hayek and Koehler families, growing out of an encounter about 20 years ago, when Reinhart Koehler, president of NPH, asked Dr. Peter Daly to evaluate a child with severe limb deformity.
Daly and his wife LuLu wound up taking the girl to the U.S. for a year for the necessary procedures after determining a converted semi-truck trailer at NPH was not sufficient.
The need they saw inspired them to reach out to Summit Orthopedics in Minnesota to raise money to build, equip and staff a permanent surgical facility at NPH, which opened in 2008.
Surgical Care Affiliates came aboard in 2014, when its CEO Andrew Hayek visited the Dalys in search of volunteer opportunities for SCA’s doctors and team members.
You can read more about One World Surgery at oneworldsurgery.org.
The Montrose team includes three surgeons and two operating room teams. Bringing nearly 30 people to a foreign country required a lot of logistical juggling, but, Judkins said, the teams are motivated and excited.
The members aren’t just volunteering their skills for a week — although there have been financial contributions, they’re mostly self-funded. The trip is costing about $2,000 per volunteer for airfare, room and board.
“We think it’s pretty important for everyone who volunteers to have some financial skin the the game. It’s potentially more meaningful if people have financial input on their own,” Judkins said.
“We don’t want to pay necessarily for the whole thing, but we don’t want it to be a barrier to going.”
Private contributions helped offset some of the costs.
Going forward, the Judkinses and Vin Singh are hopeful of a dedicated core group to take on additional medical missions, and that includes creating a perennial fund to which the public can contribute.
The Western Slope Surgical Fund has been set up through the Montrose Community Foundation, https://montrosecf.org/community-development/
“We would like to make this sustainable every year and build it up to a larger group,” Vin Singh said. “It’s cool to be from a small town and say you did something quite this cool. A good number of people going with us have never done anything like this before.”
Everyone is ready to scrub up and contribute. “We work a lot. It’s not a vacation,” Judkins said. “But it’s really rewarding.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.