The people gathered around the tables this Thanksgiving will be different for residents and employees at local nursing homes, which have adjusted the way they celebrate in consideration of COVID risks.
People 80 and older make up 53.13% of death among COVID-19 cases in Colorado, according to the state’s data as of Tuesday.
Montrose County has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases this month with the two-week percent positivity rate at 13.3% as of Monday. Cases increased by 89 since Nov. 20, based on county data, with 100 positive cases among people ages 60-69, 70 cases among people ages 70-79, 41 cases among people ages 80-89 and 11 cases among people ages 90-99.
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Colorado heading into the holiday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) advises Coloradans to only interact in-person with people from their household this Thanksgiving to slow the spread of the virus.
To maintain the safety of living center residents, the San Juan Living Center and Colorow Care Center teams have changed celebrations.
“Holidays are always such a fun time in long term care facilities; however, the pandemic has really changed how the holidays are and will be celebrated, not only in the facility, but for our employees in their homes as well,” Michelle Salstrand, center administrator at San Juan Living Center in Montrose, said.
Salstrand said the facility was fortunate enough to celebrate Halloween with a socially distanced carnival among staff and residents.
This Thanksgiving, the center’s residents decided to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Residents will have their choice of fried or roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, homemade rolls and various pies. However, residents will have to celebrate the holiday remotely with their loved ones. But, the SJLC staff is prepared to help.
“We are encouraging our residents, families and friends to utilize technology to ‘see each other’ for the holidays and are helping to facilitate FaceTime, Zoom and other platforms to allow that connection,” she said. “We know the holidays can be an especially hard time for our residents, so we are working diligently to ensure they are able to speak to loved ones and feel a sense of community during these times.”
SJLC employees have been asked to celebrate this holiday with family in their households only, as per state guidelines, to protect the residents.
“We are also encouraging our employees to build new traditions such as swapping recipes or video dinners with their family members that reside outside of their household,” Salstrand said.
Kenna Burk, the marketing and admissions director at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, said families are encouraged to set up window visits with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.
“Family is always welcome to window visit on a daily basis,” Burk said. “We do give a phone number to family members so they can call and make appointments for outside face-to-face visits, weather permitting.”
Colorow is also working on setting up space for face-to-face indoor visits.
The center has iPads set up in every hall throughout the facility for families to virtually chat with their loved ones, if the resident does not have his or her own cell phone.
While the traditional Thanksgiving meal will look different at Colorow as staff maintains proper social distancing among staff and residents, they want to make this holiday just as special.
“We have a special traditional Thanksgiving meal planned,” Burk said. “We plan on serving our elders as we do each and everyday, like family and with love.”
As part of making residents feel special, Burk said they plan to have staff sit down and eat with the residents, which they do every year. However, staff will not be able to remove their masks and eat with them this year, but they still plan to keep them company.
The community can help spread holiday cheer this Thanksgiving and Christmas by sending residents cards and letters to P.O. Box 710 Olathe, CO 81425.
Looking ahead to the Christmas holiday, Salstrand said staff are already brainstorming fun events to boost the spirits during the pandemic.
“Our residents are missing precious time with their families and our staff are doing everything in their power to provide emotional, psychosocial and physical support to them, while continuing to deal with the stressors of the pandemic in their own lives,” Salstrand said.
Still, they are dedicated to spreading holiday cheer throughout the facility with fun events, including “The 12 days of Christmas,” secret Santa and streaming holiday movies in residents’ rooms.
While this holiday season will look different as families connect through technology, long-term care facility staff are doing their part to spread the holiday cheer, continue traditions and start new ones amid a pandemic.
