Editor’s note: This story discusses themes of sexual assault and violence.
A community-wide partnership is making strides in providing compassionate, around-the-clock care to sexual assault survivors through the Sexual Assault Nursing Examination program.
The SANE program is supported by Montrose Regional Hospital and the Dolphin House, with UC Health offering additional expertise for staff through a telehealth program.
TeleSANEs are experienced sexual assault nurse examiners who provide mentorship through telehealth while ensuring exams follow best-practice standards.
The staff of seven registered nurses located in a private room away from hospital’s emergency room are trained in various sexual assault circumstances, including strangulation, intimate partner violence and domestic violence.
SANE nurses collect evidence, but also conduct a forensic assessment to ensure each patient is healthy and safe from injury, said MRH Family Center Supervisor and SANE Coordinator Jennifer Eckerman.
Eckerman is also employed with the Dolphin House, where she assists pediatricians in sexual assault exams. The program and its funding has also been couched under the Dolphin House since 2020, but the Victims of Crimes Act grant supporting the service is coming to an end in January, according to Dolphin House Executive Director Michelle Gottlieb.
(Historically, sexual assault examinations were conducted by the nurse midwives program at Montrose Regional Hospital. When that program ended, Dolphin House recognized that the need still existed.)
Dolphin House already provides similar services for youth who have been assaulted, so when they received the $475,000 VOCA award, the nonprofit offered a matched grant in the amount of $110,470 for adult examination services.
“It’s a great partnership. It has been a joy to work with the hospital,” Gottlieb said of Dolphin House’s partnership with the local hospital. “Unfortunately, our numbers for our juvenile clients began to rise quite a bit (during the pandemic), and so it was obvious that we would not be able to financially sustain the adult program in addition to the services that we provide as part of our mission for children.”
But the hospital program isn’t without funding.
MRH applied for and will be receiving funds from the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which will supplement the outgoing VOCA funds.
More people are using SANE services since it re-emerged in 2020, Eckerman reported. While women are statistically more likely to report, the clinic sees both women and men, including adolescents.
Last year saw a total of 24 exams with approximately two exams each month. This year, the clinic is averaging three to four exams a month. In total, almost 40 exams were conducted this year.
On the surface, the spike seems alarming, but there’s a silver lining to the uptick, the SANE advocates said.
“That’s not because more is happening, it’s because they are more aware that they have somewhere to go,” Eckerman said. “They know they are able to have a place to go get help and they feel comfortable in getting that exam done here.”
Gottlieb echoed Eckerman’s sentiment, adding that the increase is “remarkable.”
“Victims now are maybe more likely to come forward to get treatment because they’re aware that the service exists and that it’s private, it’s compassionate, and that they will get the support that they need,” she said.
Victims have options
At every step of the process, the team of nurses work with survivors to explain their options, including reporting to law enforcement, medical examination and documentation of injuries, collection of evidence, infection and pregnancy prevention and referrals to community resources and follow-up care.
The program is also adding a new follow up practice with Nurse Practitioner Kim Walker so that patients don’t have to relive the experience with their regular provider.
Eckerman added that patients aren’t required to report to law enforcement if they’re not ready, contrary to common belief. They can also remain anonymous when requesting a SANE exam.
“The main thing is that we’re here,” she said. “We’re not just here to collect evidence. The main thing is just to make sure that they’re okay and that their bodies are healthy.”
The service is also available in other areas throughout the 7th Judicial District, including Hinsdale, Delta, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
“(It’s) phenomenal and wonderful because I truly believe that every victim should have the opportunity to be treated in their own communities,” said Gottlieb. “It’s hard when you’re dealing with rural counties, and not having the personnel that you need to, to be able to provide that in every single county.”
For more information, visit https://montrose-child-advocacy.org/
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.