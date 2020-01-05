When Debi Harmon became the Montrose Association Realtors board president in 2019, she was privy to information on the local real estate level to up to the national stage.
It wasn’t until Harmon, the broker and owner of 20 Sleeps West Real Estate, attended a National Association of Realtors meeting where she learned that 70 percent of realtors in the U.S. sell one property a year.
This was a number that surprised Harmon.
“How can you be proficient in your industry, and knowledge base, if you’re only selling one property a year?” Harmon said.
This springboard her to ask of the MAR members to push themselves to increase their skillfulness in such regards to real estate.
But she said if she was asking this of the local members then she “had to lead by example.”
Harmon set off on the NAR’s Commitment to Excellence endorsement, or C2EX, an initiation that challenges realtors to show knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.
Recently, Harmon earned her Commitment to Excellence endorsement.
These practices that had to be mastered are client service, professional reputation, real estate law, realtor code of ethics, equal service to all, advocacy of real property ownership, trust and integrity, use of technology, data privacy and areas of practice.
As a broker-owner, Harmon was also required to show a commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes excellent customer service consistent with those aforementioned standards.
Harmon first learned about his initiation while attending a NAR convention in Boston. At this meeting, she said she learned about an initiation in which realtors across the U.S. could earn an endorsement that “raises the bar in professionalism and be the best that we can be in our business.”
“Earning the commitment to excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work,” 2019 NAR President John Smaby said in a press release.
“A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life,” Smaby added.
Harmon, who was also a director of the Colorado Association of Realtors last year, said this program was key in her platform as the MAR board president.
She explained she encouraged members to positively impact the community by getting involved through volunteer work. And they should also stay educated on new aspects that affect homeownership and property rights.
That kind of knowledge was vital in earning her national honor.
Harmon said the initiative also exhibits that the real estate game has changed over the past few decades.
“Achieving this endorsement pushed me to be a more well-rounded real estate professional,” she said. “It also holds me to a higher standard and it allows me to serve my clients, community and brokerage firm at a different level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.