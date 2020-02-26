Local region fifth in state for reported bear encounters

The Montrose region was No. 5 in reporting the most human-bear issues last year. As categorized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, most of Montrose County falls into Area 18, as do Ouray County and parts of San Miguel, Delta, Dolores and Hinsdale counties.
Statewide, CPW documented 517 reports of bears coming into homes; 303 instances of them getting into vehicles and 5,369 bear calls overall from April 1 - Dec. 31, 2019. With between 17,000 and 20,000 black bears (Colorado’s only bear species) in the state, the agency suspects there are at least as many encounters that are not reported.
“Obviously, it’s something we cannot quantify, but we do know a lot of people do not call us, for a whole variety of reasons,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Renzo DelPiccolo. “A lot of people understand why they had an encounter; they take care of it, and the bear moves on.”
But plenty of people don’t understand the responsibility that comes with living in or visiting bear territory. They will leave out pet food, bird feeders, trash and other tempting food sources for a hungry bear, which like most animals, will go for the most payoff with the least amount of involved effort. Wildlife officials have ongoing awareness campaigns — telling people to be bear-aware and that, sometimes, a “fed bear is a dead bear.”
CPW in general deals with a given problem in-situ, by removing the attractant and encouraging the people responsible for the attractants to modify behavior.
“In most cases, that works. You put your trash away, your pet foods away, bring your bird feeders down. Those types of proactive measures work remarkably well,” DelPiccolo said.
“But when we have a persistent problem where we can see that the bear is tending to get more aggressive, or the bear is in a town too deep, we may relocate him. At that point, we will put a tag in their ear and try to release it where we feel like it has a fighting chance of maybe not getting into trouble.
“But there is no perfect place where there are no people, that we can get to. We have a duty to put them into bear habitat.”
A bear that continually gets into conflict will be euthanized, an unfortunate reality, DelPiccolo said.
“It may not sound like a great policy, but it has helped us a lot. It has forced people to take more responsibility knowing if they don’t, this bear’s life could be cut short — the community recognizing they need to act swiftly and not just rely on CPW to extract the bear and make it somebody else’s problem,” he said.
During the last season, however, only 1.7 percent of the incidents reported to CPW ultimately ended with the bruin being killed.
Attracting bears also carries obvious risks to humans. A bear habituated to human environments will have no trouble going into homes and vehicles for food, if it can access them.
“It’s fairly predictable when a bear continues to be rewarded with human food sources, they will try to get into a house,” DelPiccolo said.
Bears not only damage property as they ransack it for tasty morsels, but as wild animals, have attacked humans. Ouray County saw a fatal mauling in 2009, when a nearly 400-pound bear dragged the elderly woman that had been feeding it from her home through a makeshift fence and killed her.
Last year in Ouray County, two Log Hill women reported persistent bears that kept returning to their property despite efforts to deter them.
Del Piccolo said there is “no question” that more and more human development in bear habitat is increasing the odds of encounters.
In the 2019 report period, most of Area 18 incidents occurred in the Ouray and Ridgway area; DelPiccolo said there were not many reported encounters in Montrose County, although in past years, bears on the hunt for forage have wandered into town. (When a bear appears in an urban area, it is best to alert authorities and to stay away from the area, rather than rushing out to look at the animal or take photos, as this impedes attempts to successfully deal with the animal.)
CPW launched a wildlife-conflict data tracking system last April, enabling it to keep track of reports of sightings, food-source attractants, property damage, livestock depredation and aggressive behavior.
A full third of all bear reports to the agency involved trash, CPW’s report says — 1,728 instances.
Trash is the leading cause of getting bears accustomed to human food sources and the presence of humans, causing them to lose their natural fear. Bears are highly intelligent and it is not a far leap for them to progress from easily accessed trash containers to homes.
CPW urges communities to enact ordinances and rules concerning trash; 29 Colorado municipalities have bear-specific trash ordinances, including Ouray, Ridgway, Mt. Crested Butte, Crested Butte and Lake City. Gunnison is among other municipalities said to be developing such an ordinance.
Communities in bear territory help CPW greatly by having bear-resistant trash requirements and containers, said Del Piccolo. These not only discourage bruins, but also are a visible reminder, even to visitors brand-new to bear territory, that the animals are present and some common sense will go a long way to preventing conflicts.
“I think that’s a very effective way to get the word out. We are always looking for new ideas,” Del Piccolo said.
“But it is very difficult to reach people, because of all the distractions and numerous other things we’re dealing with in our lives. Until there is a bear on your doorstep, you may have forgotten.”
To avoid attracting bears to your trash, do not put it out until shortly before pick-up, or if it must be left out, get a bear-resistant container, build a bear-resistant enclosure or install an electric fence. Clean containers regularly with ammonia or bleach.
Bird lovers should bear in mind that birds do not need human help to survive, and that even a small bag of bird seed is more than 12,000 calories for a bear, which during hyperphage, as it lards up for hibernation, requires 20,000 calories a day.
For the 2019 report period, bird feeders factored into 397 of the reports made to CPW.
These should not be placed outside from March to the end of November. Instead, attract birds with nesting boxes, a bird garden, hanging flower plants or a bird bath — water, especially running water, actually attracts more birds, CPW says, although it also reminds the public not to have too large of a water source. Bears do not sweat and that makes larger ponds and uncovered hot tubs attractive to them.
Bears will eat meat, fruit, vegetables and more. They will target fruit trees, beehives, chicken coops, livestock, pet food, barbecue grills, compost piles, livestock feed and freezers and refrigerators stored in outbuildings. Last year, 1,171 reports received by CPW involved food attractants.
The 303 vehicle break-ins were preventable, CPW said — the vehicle owners only had to keep anything with a scent out of their cars. People should keep car doors and windows closed and locked — which will also deter criminally inclined humans — and remove items such as candy, gum, snacks, air fresheners, trash, sunscreen, lotions and lip balms.
CPW also recommends keeping residences secure; the 517 reports of bears getting into houses, cabins and garages only accounts for when bears forced themselves inside, and not when they got into structures that were left open.
In addition to its ongoing education campaigns, CPW has increased the number of bear licenses available. This year, anyone with an archery, muzzle loader or rifle license will be able to purchase a bear license over the counter. Further, CPW has decreased the license fee for non-residents to about $100.
“We’re trying to encourage people to harvest bears as well, but that is not the final solution to conflicts. As long as there is human food available, there will be conflict with bears,” said DelPiccolo.
“We cannot do this ourselves. We need the help of communities. We need individuals to be ever-vigilant of what is available to a bear. Bears depend on people not to feed them.”
For more information about bears and bear-proofing, visit https://tinyurl.com/cpwbearinfo to be redirected to CPW’s site.
