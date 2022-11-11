More than 25 local manufacturers and businesses attended the MEDC’s 5th Annual Montrose Manufacturers Expo.

The Montrose Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) expo offered Montrose and Olathe high school and middle school STEM students the opportunity to connect with local manufacturing employers and learn about job training programs available locally.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

