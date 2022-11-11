Montrose County School Board member Alice Murphy (right) with students in the Colorado Mesa University mobile learning lab that features mechatronics systems for students to get hands-on learning in a new, growing industry. (Courtesy photo/MCSD)
Centennial Middle School Vex Competitive Robotics demonstration. Teacher Chris Thompson leads students in competition at the state level. (Courtesy photo/MCSD)
More than 25 local manufacturers and businesses attended the MEDC’s 5th Annual Montrose Manufacturers Expo.
The Montrose Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) expo offered Montrose and Olathe high school and middle school STEM students the opportunity to connect with local manufacturing employers and learn about job training programs available locally.
In addition to the 25 booths spread throughout the Montrose County Event Center on Nov. 3, each secondary school had several booths featuring various STEM programs, including demonstrations from Columbine Middle School, Centennial Middle School, Montrose High School, Olathe Middle School, Outer Range and Peak Academy.
Students presented a multitude of STEM projects ranging from a flight simulator to competitive robotics demonstrations.
The expo allowed students to learn more about local labor industry needs and connect with employers about job openings for information technology (IT) positions, according to Olathe High Business Education Teacher Randall Spaur.
“This was personal for me because there are many students in Olathe that do not consider computer science as a potential career choice and that is a program that I am trying to build,” Spaur said.
He added that students were also able to learn about programs offered through Montrose County School District (MCSD) — from middle school robotics to career-based programs at MHS. “The programs offered at Olathe Middle/High school have been available to students and (the) programs are beginning to take root.”
Turnout for the event has consistently grown each year, MCSD Postsecondary Coordinator John Steele reported.
Around 100 Olathe seniors and eighth graders, and 100 MHS seniors, visited the expo.
Approximately 60 students from MCSD secondary schools helped run the event’s school booths, running demonstrations with robotics, drones, outdoor education, 3-D printing, and the district’s Career and Technical Education programs, such as ‘Agriculture, Construction and Business.’
Steele said students gained a “unique” opportunity to meet and network with local STEM and Manufacturing professionals about local career options while also “showing off some of the skills they're learning in our schools.”
“While at the STEMposium, everyone was friendly and eager to share what they do,” said Olathe Senior Connor Ripley of the expo. “One thing that I learned while there is how the police can use drones and robots while working.”
The venue had a shake up from previous years, moving from the Montrose Pavilion in order to accommodate more space and interactive booths.
It was also the first year that MCSD placed greater emphasis on drawing in more seniors interested in local career pathways to the event. Steele said the district was intentional about introducing the seniors to regional opportunities.
“We have been focusing more and more on a 'grow our own talent' model with career exploration and development, and an event like this is the perfect opportunity for our students to see what's possible for them right here at home and to make connections for possible internships and job prospects,” Steele added.
The school district extended its thanks to MEDC and Manufacturer’s Edge for including them in the expo, calling it an “engaging and inspiring opportunity” for students to demonstrate knowledge and skill while exploring career paths.
“The more opportunities we can provide our students to engage with and talk to local professionals, the more our students can imagine the possibilities for their futures and take the right pathway to attaining a meaningful career," Steele said.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
