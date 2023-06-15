Local teachers union opposes anti-capitalism resolution

The local teachers union does not support a controversial anti-capitalism resolution passed by the Colorado Education Association in April.
Kyle Ayer, co-president of the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association, made that plain in reading a letter during the public comment period of the Montrose County School District Board meeting Tuesday night, although for some audience members, concerns lingered.
One resident attempted to get the board members to state their views on the resolution, while another wanted to know how the resolution might affect district curriculum.
Repeatedly, school board president Sarah Fishering directed speakers to Ayer, who is the union representative, and explained the matter was not on the school board’s agenda for the evening. As some of the comments drifted into back-and-forth between her and the speaker, Fishering said she would not allow Ayer to be “bullied” at the meeting.
Ayer’s letter stated the local union opposes — and hopes to counter — the April CEA delegate resolution.
As passed, the resolution stated:
“The CEA believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality and income inequality.”
Ayer recognized growing concern over the resolution. “I want to assure you that UVEA shares the very same concern and knows that capitalism is the foundation of our economic system,” he said.
The CEA is one of the largest labor unions in Colorado and is a state affiliate of the National Education Association. Ayer said seven UVEA members are among 400 elected representatives to the CEA’s delegate assembly. At each delegate assembly, individuals can bring forward resolutions to be debated, amended and voted on.
“It is important to know that resolutions are belief statements and do not compel the CEA, or any local, including UVEA, to action,” Ayer said. “The resolution regarding capitalism was brought forward, heavily debated and narrowly passed. We want to clarify that UVEA leaders and the UVEA delegation did not support this resolution and we stand against any program or policies that would further goals in this aspect.
“UVEA has every intention of bringing this resolution back for further debate in next year’s delegate assembly.”
The resolution has created unease in the community, Ayer added, but assured the public the local union works with MCSD to create the best educational environment possible for students.
“In order to serve our community and students best, UVEA must be supportive so that the Western Slope ideals can be heard at the state level and changes can be made,” he said.
Colorado Education Association President Amie Baca-Oehlert said in an emailed response to Daily Press questions that those who want to defund public schools have seized upon the resolution to “distract us from the real issues facing our students.”
In her provided statement, she explains the 97th annual delegate assembly in April was a space for elected members to adopt belief statements for the organization, similar to Republican or Democratic party platforms.
“Recognizing that our members reflect our state’s diverse views and perspectives, these resolutions reflect our members’ aspirations in our collective endeavor to create a safer and more equitable world for Colorado’s students, educators and communities, and do not require any action from the organization,” the statement reads.
Baca-Oehlert’s statement goes on to highlight the work CEA members engaged in during the legislative session to advocate for bills that, for example, would provide all students healthy meals and provide schools with more mental health professionals.
“Distractions and political talking points will come and go, but Colorado’s educators’ focus is unwavering. We will continue to pursue solutions to the real, systemic challenges faced by our students, because no matter their color, background, or zip code, all students need and deserve an inclusive, safe, and honest education,” Baca-Oehlert said.
Key points surfaced during the school district meeting Tuesday: Not only does the local UVEA oppose the anti-capitalist resolution, but CEA does not direct curriculum at Montrose County schools.
Resident Marv Schutzius asked how many teachers and administrators in the district are union members.
Fishering said none of the administrators is a member, and directed questions about teacher membership to Ayer.
“That really drives my question. If CEA and the Colorado teachers union are one in the same, and they came up with this resolution, how many of your teachers are going to support that resolution while they’re performing their curriculum?” Schutzius said.
When redirected to Ayer, because he is the union representative, Schutzius said: “I’m asking the school board.”
“We’re not members of the union and they don’t represent us,” Fishering said, noting Ayer had said UVEA does not support the resolution.
Schutzius wanted to know, however, how Fishering and MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson intended to navigate the school curriculum, given the CEA resolution.
“CEA does not direct what or how we teach our students. They have no impact on what or how we teach our students,” Stephenson said, adding it was best to seek additional information from Ayer.
“I think you heard him say — and President Fishering said ‘well said’ as well — we also don’t agree with that resolution. I don’t feel that it will have any impact whatsoever on our district.”
Schutzius acknowledged the school district’s job is hard. “I just had those questions to ask, because I had no idea,” he said.
Alan Boyles also raised concerns.
“I have yet to see anything in writing from the teachers union here in town. I would like to see something in writing that says you’re opposed to this. I would also like to know if there were any members who said that they were okey-dokey with this going to a socialist environment,” Boyles said, before glancing over his shoulder for a short time. “No answer?”
From the audience, Ayer said he did not think it was his place to respond.
“You’re the union representative, sir, I don’t think it’s out of place to say — ” Boyles began.
“This isn’t a meeting of the union, though. This is a meeting of the school board,” Fishering said.
“I understand,” Boyles responded.
“If you’re going to challenge him and ask him for more information … you need to do that in a different meeting, not this one. I also won’t have him bullied in this particular setting either,” the school board president said.
“This is not being bullied. This asking questions,” Boyles said.
“He’s a teacher in our school district as well and I will have him treated with respect,” Fishering continued.
Boyles said he thought he was being respectful.
“We’re not going to press him for answers he doesn’t have right now. This isn’t that meeting,” Fishering said, and, when Boyles then asked if anyone on the school board agreed with the resolution, she said: “We’ve already said that we don’t.”
She halted his attempt to have a show of hands.
“I do not agree with the statement,” Fishering said. “I also will not force board members to demonstrate whether they do or not.” She left it to individual board members to say whether they agreed, but said the CEA resolution was not an agenda item before the school board.
“I don’t see a problem with admitting that you’re for the existing government of this country. Do you see a prob with having them answer that question?” Boyles said.
Fishering said did not have an issue with that, but didn’t want to press the board into action that looked like a vote on a non-agenda item.
“They may not have come prepared to answer this evening,” Fishering said.
“I would think everyone here knew this was going to go on tonight,” Boyles countered.
“Well you’ve got the answer you wanted, right?” Fishering said, referring to the stated opposition to the CEA resolution.
“I’m glad nobody does agree. Anybody that thinks this is a socialist country, golly, I think there were people put in jail a couple of years ago by the FBI for trying to overthrow a government or something like that,” Boyles said.
“It also makes you wonder when you sit at a meeting like this and talk about people who think we ought to be socialist, is the FBI coming to my door tomorrow?”