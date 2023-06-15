Local teachers union opposes anti-capitalism resolution

Uncompahgre Valley Education Association co-president Kyle Ayer reads a letter opposing the state teachers union's April resolution that decried capitalism at the start of the Montrose County School District Board meeting June 13. (Screenshot)

The local teachers union does not support a controversial anti-capitalism resolution passed by the Colorado Education Association in April.

Kyle Ayer, co-president of the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association, made that plain in reading a letter during the public comment period of the Montrose County School District Board meeting Tuesday night, although for some audience members, concerns lingered.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

