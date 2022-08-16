Montrose Veterans Plaza

Conceptual design model of the Montrose Veterans Plaza. The plaza will potentially be located at Cerise Park. (City of Montrose)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition and the City of Montrose are eyeing Cerise Park as a possible location for a future memorial plaza.

Montrose City Council on Monday considered a possible collaboration with the veterans group that would, if approved, allow the group to begin fundraising and designing the Montrose Veterans Plaza.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?