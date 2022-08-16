The Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition and the City of Montrose are eyeing Cerise Park as a possible location for a future memorial plaza.
Montrose City Council on Monday considered a possible collaboration with the veterans group that would, if approved, allow the group to begin fundraising and designing the Montrose Veterans Plaza.
“We need some type of area here in town for our veteran community to go to that will give them an opportunity for reflection, for healing and camaraderie, and to have their own facility,” Mike Trickey told council members during Monday’s work session. Trickey is the former executive director for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans and the brain behind the idea.
According to Trickey, the idea for the memorial plaza was sparked in August 2019 after Montrose local Steve Woody suggested a book called “Healing Wounds,” a story of a Vietnam War combat nurse who, after returning home, realized there wasn’t enough recognition for women veterans who had served.
Trickey added that the book’s veteran had pursued a decade-long odyssey to erect a memorial in the National Mall in Washington.
“It actually gave me the inspiration to get this thing going,” Trickey said.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid noted that while conceptual maps have been drafted, it’s still too early in the process to estimate costs or project details. The city would need to approve the collaboration with the Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition (MVMC) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) before plans could move forward.
The memorial plaza would also have no financial impact to the city, with the exception of staff time through the design process, according to city staff’s MOU authorization request. However, MVMC may request financial support from the city further into the project, once cost estimates are finalized.
The agreement would permit MVMC use of city property for the memorial plaza and in turn, the city would assume maintenance of the plaza long-term. The memorial plaza would also be dedicated to the City of Montrose once complete. In the meantime, Scheid suggested the group may place a sign on site that reads, “Future home of (veterans) memorial.”
“We would also assist throughout the design process and the construction process of this project to make sure it’s designed to our standards,” said Scheid, adding that plans are already in place to include the same anti-graffiti coating used on the new amphitheater.
For the veterans’ part of the MOU, the group would be responsible for generating construction documents, which includes hiring and working with the design and planning team. Scheid noted that the conceptual process entails various details, such as considering utilities and structural proportions of the plaza. The veterans are also responsible for financing the project.
The veterans group, Trickey explained, has developed two concepts for the memorial: a place for reflection and healing, as well as an educational program that includes interpretive signage through the park or plaza area “so that people will continue to know and understand what it takes–the price of freedom.”
Initial concept maps illustrate a pentagon-shaped plaza, each point dedicated to a different war era (World War I and II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the global war on terrorism. The interior plaza, “Old Glory Plaza,” features five walk-through paths connecting each memorial.
“It would just show the veteran community that the City of Montrose is indeed aware of veterans, as well as what it takes, what they’ve gone through and sacrificed,” said Trickey. “Not only the veterans, but the veteran families as well, for our continued freedom.”
The plaza would be located just outside Cerise Park’s field area, said Scheid.
Mayor Dave Frank commented that the design concepts are consistent with previous city projects.
“I personally salute all of our veterans and I know our council also feels the same way,” Frank said of the project. “We have a very strong feeling toward supporting our veterans in Montrose.”
City Council is expected to vote on the MOU on Tuesday, September 6 during its next regular meeting.
The MOU authorization request can be read at https://bit.ly/vetmou
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.