Established around two years ago, the West Central Breastfeeding Coalition is adapting to a new post-pandemic scene and continuing to provide resources and support for moms, with the goal of increasing awareness and longevity of breastfeeding. By providing resources and a community, the Coalition serves Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison and other local areas.
“Not everybody can or might be able to breastfeed,” said Jodi Hyatt, chair of the West Central Breastfeeding Coalition. “We will support whatever your feeding choice is. The important thing is that there's a lot of help and resources out there to help you meet your goals.”
The West Central Breastfeeding Coalition works closely with the Western Slope Breastfeeding Coalition, which operates out of Mesa County. Throughout the pandemic, and to observe World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, the Coalition has been promoting online events such as “The Big Virtual Latch On” and “Milk Monday.” They have also been focusing on sharing information on the benefits of breastfeeding.
“One of the goals is to increase the longevity of breastfeeding,” Hyatt said. “It’s recommended that infants only get breastfeeding or formula for a year. We would like to increase longevity: up to a year would be ideal, just to help moms know that they have the support and resources out there to breastfeed longer.
“Some of the benefits of breastfeeding longer term: it’s been shown to help reduce diabetes in infants, reduce the risk of SIDS, and for moms it reduces certain types of ovarian or breast cancer,” Hyatt continued. “There’s multiple benefits out there for moms and babies.”
The Coalition had a booth at Applefest last year, in which people could breastfeed or change diapers in their tent. Although they had planned for more events this year, COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from happening. However, the Coalition’s mission to provide resources and information, as well as raising public awareness, continues in whatever format they’re able.
“One of our big goals was to do events, but with COVID, that’s kind of changed that,” Hyatt said. “The last year has been creating our mission and vision, really trying to grow our membership, and gain some public awareness and start pulling together all the resources in all these areas to create a public awareness around breastfeeding to let people know their resources.”
As restrictions around events continue to change, the West Central Breastfeeding Coalition hopes to start working in-person and more closely with other organizations in the area, including planning for future events.
“Some of our big future goals are to increase membership, work for events in the future and we’d really like to start working with local businesses and childcare centers to become more breastfeeding friendly,” Hyatt said.
Those interested in learning more about the West Central Breastfeeding Coalition can email info@breastfeedingcoalition.co or follow the organization on Facebook.
