Janice Andrews will be celebrating her 100th birthday with family on Tuesday, July 27.
She was born in Olathe in 1921 to parents Mittie and Lester Stevens, and she had one sister, Mildred, who was 15 years older than her.
Janice went to school in Olathe and graduated in 1939. She went on to graduate from Western State College in Gunnison in 1944 and began a teaching career in 1941 at a two-room rural school named Highland, located 5 miles northwest of Olathe. She made $80 a month for the work. From 1941-’76, she taught junior high English at Olathe Grade School.
In July 1945, she met Wayne Andrews, who was home on furlough from the US Air Corps, just returning from missions flown over Germany, and the romance began.
He returned to duty in August and received his discharge on Oct 12, 1945.
They were Married Oct. 15, three days later. She taught that year at Montrose High School, and in August 1946, she gave birth to daughter Diana Gayle.
Janice and her husband bought their first home on South 6th Street in Olathe. It had 4 bedrooms, all hardwood floors and cost the couple $6,000. It took several years to pay this off.
In June 1959, Janice gave birth to son Gary Douglas, who was 13 years younger than his sister.
Janice retired in 1976, the same year Wayne retired from his position at Tri-County Conservancy District. They could then devote all of their time to the apple orchard near the top of Ash Mesa Hill, where they built their new home in 1972.
In 1995, Wayne and Janice celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Then in June 1996, Wayne passed away. The next year, Janice sold their Olathe home and moved to Montrose.
Asked about the secret to making it to 100, Janice said, “Being surrounded by a loving family.” Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are her pride and joy.
Gayle retired from teaching in 2005. She gave Janice two grandsons, Jace and Dirk. Doug is a retired elementary school principal from Littleton. He gave Janice a grandson, Riley. She also has four great grandsons and two great granddaughters, twins.
