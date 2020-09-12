Local woman warns of phone scams

Hard times for others can spell good times for predators who perpetrate telephone scams by invoking legitimate agencies and businesses.
Margaret Kast of Olathe was able to stop a would-be scammer posing as someone with the Social Security Administration and now, she wants to warn others.
“We’re elderly people and I’m afraid somebody else is going to get this scam,” Kast said Friday.
Earlier in the week, her husband answered the phone, because it displayed what looked like an Olathe-area number. The person on the other end of the line informed Kast’s husband that his Social Security number was being used and asked if he had been in Texas, which Kast had been several years ago.
Margaret Kast reported the man then told her husband his Social Security number had surfaced during a drug and money laundering investigation, and began quizzing him about the types and numbers of vehicles the couple had, as well as their bank accounts.
The caller then transferred the Kasts to someone posing as an IRS agent, who threatened to send federal agents to make an arrest.
“It was scary. I kept telling my husband it was a scam and to get off the phone,” Kast said.
After her husband dared the caller to try arresting him and hung up, Kast tried the number back, but “just that fast,” the number had been disconnected.
Kast also contacted her bank and made a fraud report to the Social Security Administration.
Callers who pose as government employees who then threaten an arrest or other legal action to coerce a payment are engaging in a common type of scam, the SSA says.
Although the administration may call people in some situations, its actual employees will not threaten people, tell them their Social Security numbers are being suspended; demand an immediate payment, or require that payment to be made in cash, by gift card, prepaid debit card or wire transfer.
The SSA may email or text information about programs and services, but only to people who have opted into such updates.
The administration advises to be on the lookout for callers who claim there is a problem with a number or account; any call, text or email asking for payment by the above-mentioned methods or internet currency; and threats of legal action.
Hang up on such callers and report the calls to oig.ssa.gov. Do not hesitate to make a report if you have in fact shared information or lost money due to these scams.
The Federal Trade Commission also warns against text message scams in general.
Be wary of text messages promising free prizes, gift cards or coupons; unsolicited offers for low or interest-free credit cards and promises to help pay student loan debt.
Also be wary of messages alerting to suspicious activity on financial or membership accounts; those saying there is a problem with payment information and fake invoices. The latter are sent to unsuspecting people, who are asked to contact the sender if they did not approve the purchase.
Fake package delivery notifications also abound, as do links to spoof websites of legitimate businesses and organizations.
Such texts are phishing for financial or personal information and may also expose devices to malware that can capture sensitive information like passwords.
The FTC recommends using filter and block functions on phones or contacting wireless service providers to learn about such options; visit ctia.org for more information about them and call-blocking applications.
Report spam texts by copying the message and forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM), and report to the the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
Detailed information can be found at www.consumer.ftc.gov, under how to recognize and report spam messages.
Kast reiterated that people should be careful and not ignore their suspicions. “Some of the stuff that the guy asked, it was ridiculous,” she said. “A lot of people are going to fall for it.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
