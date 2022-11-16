Local youth orchestra readies strings for first concert of season, “Classics by Candlelight”

Valley Youth Orchestra members prepare for their seasonal concert. (Courtesy photo)

Local youth are priming their instruments for the Youth Valley Orchestra’s first concert of the orchestral season this Saturday.

The annual free concert, “Classics by Candlelight,” features classics by Corelli, Holst, Tchaikovsky and Bizet, as well seasonal favorites (A La Media Noche, Nutcracker, Mary Did You Know, God Rest Ye and other carols).



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

