Local youth orchestra readies strings for first concert of season, “Classics by Candlelight”

Local youth are priming their instruments for the Youth Valley Orchestra’s first concert of the orchestral season this Saturday.
The annual free concert, “Classics by Candlelight,” features classics by Corelli, Holst, Tchaikovsky and Bizet, as well seasonal favorites (A La Media Noche, Nutcracker, Mary Did You Know, God Rest Ye and other carols).
The young musicians are split into three ensembles, depending on age and skill level. Orchestra students play the violin, viola, cello and bass.
The youngest students at Saturday’s concert will be those in the Concerto Orchestra — students with a minimum of one year of private instruction. The ensemble includes music mentors from the other two ensembles.
The Philharmonic Orchestra is composed of intermediate students with two to four years of private instruction, with music mentors from the Chamber Orchestra.
Finally, the VYO’s advanced students make up the Symphonic Chamber Orchestra. These students typically have a minimum of four years of private instruction under their belts.
The three ensembles, set to perform Nov. 19 at the Delta Family Center, are introducing up to a dozen new Concerto ensemble musicians to the community this weekend, according to VYO Director and Manager Laura Payne. Payne joined the VYO team as interim manager last year and transitioned to her current role after long-time director Debra TenNapel stepped down.
“It’s been perfect and includes all the things I enjoyed doing” said Payne. “I get to work with a great group of kids — they’re dedicated. The parents are wonderful. It’s just been a really good fit.”
Payne said that the VYO is in a better place than last year in terms of recovering from the impacts of COVID lockdowns. Fortunately, she noted, most of the students performing on Saturday performed with VYO last year.
“With our new families, there’s a lot of energy moving into this year that I think last year we just weren’t sure how it was going to go, but this year we’re really in solid shape.”
Auditions for this semester’s VYO program began at the end of August, but rehearsals didn’t officially start until mid-September. Since August, members have rehearsed a handful of times in preparation for their fall and spring concerts.
“One of the things with this first concert is, especially for those younger students, just learning how to play in an ensemble together. It’s a big challenge but they’ve done a great job,” Payne said of her students and their upcoming concert.
The director said she hopes patrons walk away with a greater appreciation “for what our young students are accomplishing musically.”
“I just want to encourage people to come out and support what the students have worked toward,” she added. “It’s always more fun to play for an appreciative audience.”
Entrance to “Classics by Candlelight” is free and located at the auditorium at the Delta Family Center. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
The VYO is also slated to perform “A Night on Broadway” on March 4, at the Montrose Pavilion at 7 p.m. following dessert and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 adults/$10 students. The concert will feature music from Hamilton, Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Aladdin, Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Les Mis, Wicked and others.
